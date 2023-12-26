India vs South Africa 2023-24 Test series: A statistical preview

India will take on South Africa in a two-match Test series, which starts with the Boxing Day Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday, December 26. The visitors earlier drew the T20I series 1-1 before going on to clinch the one-day series 2-1.

Senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who were not part of the white-ball leg of the tour, will feature in the Test series. This will be the first assigned for the seasoned duo since Team India’s heartbreaking loss to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The visitors will be without the services of senior pacer Mohammed Shami, who has been ruled out of the Test series due to a heel injury. Keeper batter Ishan Kishan also pulled out citing personal reasons and has been replaced by KS Bharat. Further, Abhimanyu Easwaran has come in for the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad.

As India prepare to take on the Proteas in the two-match Test series, here’s a statistical preview of the much-awaited tussle.

Head-to-head record in India vs South Africa Tests

India and South Africa have taken on each other in 42 Test matches so far, with the former winning 15 matches and the latter 17. Ten Test matches between the two sides have ended in a draw.

In South Africa, though, India have a pretty poor record. They have won four and lost 12 of 23 Tests, with seven matches ending in a draw.

Highest team total

India’s 643/6 declared is the highest team total in India vs South Africa Tests. The total was registered at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in February 2010. South Africa’s highest total against India in Tests is 620/4 declared in Centurion in December 2010.

Speaking of India’s Test highest total in South Africa, they scored 459 in Centurion in December 2010.

Lowest team total

India’s total of 66 in Durban in 1996 is the lowest team total in India-South Africa Test matches. South Africa’s lowest Test total against India is 79, which they scored Nagpur in November 2015.

Largest margin of victory

India’s innings & 202 run triumph in Ranchi in October 2019 is the largest margin of victory by an innings in India-South Africa Tests. India's 337-run win in Delhi in December 2015 is largest margin of victory by runs in India-South Africa Test matches.

In South Africa, India’s most comprehensive Test came in Johannesburg in December 2006, when they won the match by 123 runs.

Most runs

Sachin Tendulkar has scored most Test tons for India against the Proteas. (Pic: Getty Images)

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for having scored the most number of runs in India vs South Africa Tests. He played 25 matches against the Proteas, scoring 1741 runs at an average of 42.46. For South Africa, Jacques Kallis tops the charts with 1734 runs in 18 Tests at an average of 69.36.

Speaking of Indian batters who have scored most runs in Tests in South Africa, Tendulkar again heads the list, with 1161 runs in 15 matches at an average of 46.44. Virat Kohli is second on the list, with 719 runs in seven matches at an average of 51.35.

Most hundreds

Tendulkar and Kallis jointly hold the record for the most hundreds in India-South Africa Tests. The legends hammered seven tons each, followed by Virender Sehwag and Hashim Amla with five each.

Among Indian batters with most Test tons in South Africa, Tendulkar heads the list with five three-figure scores.

Most runs in a series

Current Indian captain Rohit holds the record for having notched up the most number of runs in an India vs South Africa Test series. He amassed 529 runs in four innings during the 2019-20 series at home, averaging a whopping 132.25 with three hundreds, including a best of 212.

Proteas legend Kallis is second on the list. He hit 498 runs in five innings during the 2010/11 home series, averaging 166.00 with three tons, including a best of 201*.

Most wickets

Anil Kumble is the leading wicket-taker in India-South Africa Tests. (Pic: Getty Images)

Former leg-spinner Anil Kumble has taken most wickets in India vs South Africa Tests. In 21 matches, he picked up 84 scalps at an average of 31.79 with three five-wicket hauls.

Proteas pace bowling legend Dale Steyn is second on the list. He claimed 65 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 21.53 with five five-wicket hauls.

Among Indian bowlers with the most Test wickets in South Africa, Kumble heads the list with 45 scalps in 12 matches at an average of 32.02.

Best bowling figures

Ravichandran Ashwin’s 12/98 in Nagpur in November 2015 are the best bowling figures registered in an India vs South Africa Test. The off-spinner picked up 5/32 & 7/66 as India hammered the Proteas by 124 runs.

South African legend Allan Donald’s 12/139 in Gqeberha in December 1992 is second on the list. Donald claimed 5/55 & 7/84 as the Proteas thumped India by nine wickets.

Venkatesh Prasad’s 10/153 in Durban in December 1996 are the best bowling figures by an Indian in a Test match in South Africa. Prasad claimed 5/60 and 5/93. His brilliance, however, went in vain as India were bowled out for 100 and 66 in their two innings to lose the Test by 328 runs.

