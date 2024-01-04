India vs South Africa 2023 Highlights: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in 2nd Test ft. Jasprit Bumrah

India completed an emphatic win over South Africa in Cape Town in what was the shortest Test match in the game's recorded history. The win was a historic one as it was the first time an Asian captain has won a game at Newlands. India will also be feeling good about their only second ever drawn series at the Rainbow nation.

After being comprehensively beaten in the first Test, India showed great character and resilience to fight back in Cape Town. The game lasted just five sessions, 107 overs to be specific, as India hit back in style in challenging South African conditions.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the game that grabbed the attention of the Indian supporters on social media:

#3 Mohammed Siraj runs through the Proteas batting order

South Africa opted to bat first after winning a good toss as the sun was beating down, meaning that the cracks on the pitch would open up later in the play, making it more difficult to bat in the latter innings.

However, it was an incredible morning session for India as they rolled over the hosts for just 55 runs. Mohammed Siraj was the star of the show with career-best figures of 6/15. The fiery spell ensured that the hosts were bundled out before lunch, giving India an early control in the Test match.

#2 India losing six wickets without adding a single run

Batting at 153/4 in response to South Africa's 55/10, the visitors were well placed to massive first-innings lead in the game. With in-form batters KL Rahul and Virat Kohli on the pitch, some fans might even had been hoping of batting the Proteas out of the game (inflicting an innings defeat on the host).

However, what unfolded after a false shot from KL Rahul was something no one saw coming. India lost six wickets in the space of just 11 deliveries without adding a single run to the scoreboard. Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada bowled back-to-back triple-wicket maidens, with the latter's over including a run-out.

The hosts came roaring back into the Test match and had a great chance to post a competitive target. After being skittled for just 55, it was a commendable effort from the Proteas to be just 98 runs behind going into their second innings.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah setting up a famous win

It seemed like the momentum had shifted towards South Africa by the end of play on Day 1 as they were just 36 runs behind with seven wickets in hand. Aiden Markram and David Bedingham would have backed themselves to start Day 2 on a positive note and set a three-figure-mark target on a dicey pitch for India to chase in the fourth innings.

While Markram played a sensational knock and got to arguably his best hundred in international cricket (106 off 103 balls), Indian spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ensured that the Proteas were pegged back in the morning session.

Bumrah picked up stunning figures of 6/61 to ensure the visitors had to chase only 79 runs to win the game, proving once again why he is rated among the best in the business.

