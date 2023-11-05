India vs South Africa, 2023 World Cup: Full list of award winners, Player of the Match, scorecard & records

India crushed South Africa by 243 runs today (November 5) to extend their winning streak in the 2023 World Cup. Virat Kohli stole the show with a magnificent hundred in the first innings. His 101-run knock helped India post 326 runs on the board in 50 overs.

Chasing a target of 327 runs, South Africa crumbled under pressure and lost all their wickets for just 83 runs. Not a single South African batter could get going against the in-form Indian bowling attack as the hosts cruised to an emphatic win in Kolkata.

Now that the match between India and South Africa has ended, here's a look at the scorecard, award winners and top stats from this 2023 World Cup match.

Full list of award winners in India vs South Africa, 2023 World Cup match

Virat Kohli won the Man of the Match award for his 101-run knock in the first innings. The star Indian batter leveled Sachin Tendulkar's world record for the most ODI hundreds by notching up his 49th ton in the 50-over format. He aggregated 101 runs off 121 balls, hitting 10 fours on a tricky wicket at the Eden Gardens.

Ravindra Jadeja bagged a five-wicket haul in the second innings, but the organizers adjudged Kohli as the Player of the Match.

Player of the Match: Virat Kohli (101* off 121)

IND vs SL 2023 World Cup match scorecard

Rohit Sharma provided a flying start to India by scoring 40 runs off 24 balls. Virat Kohli was the top-scorer for India, amassing 101 runs off 121 balls, while Shreyas Iyer played a crucial innings of 77 runs from 87 deliveries. Ravindra Jadeja and Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with short cameos to help India cross the 320-run mark.

In reply, South Africa lost wickets at regular intervals. None of their batters could touch the 20-run mark. Marco Jansen was the top-scorer, with 14 runs off 30 balls. Ravindra Jadeja took five wickets for India. Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav scalped two wickets each, while Mohammed Siraj picked up the first wicket of Quinton de Kock.

IND vs SA, 2023 World Cup: Top records and stats from India vs South Africa game

Multiple records were created during the India vs South Africa match in the 2023 World Cup. Here's a look at the top statistics to emerge from the game between the Men in Blue and the Proteas:

Virat Kohli broke Chris Gayle's record for the most Man of the Match awards in ICC tournament matches. Gayle had won 11, while Kohli won his 12th award today. Virat Kohli scored his 5th ODI ton against South Africa. He has now drawn level with David Warner and Sachin Tendulkar for the most ODI tons against South Africa. Kohli scored his 49th ODI century today. He now jointly holds the world record for the most ODI hundreds with Sachin Tendulkar, who also scored 49 centuries. Shreyas Iyer now has the most 50+ scores by an Indian batter while batting at number four in a single edition of the World Cup. He notched up his third 50+ score today, breaking the record of Sachin Tendulkar (1992), Yuvraj Singh (2011) and Ajay Jadeja (1999), who scored two each.