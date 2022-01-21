Clinical South Africa hammer India by 7 wickets in 2nd ODI to clinch series

Quinton de Kock (78 off 66) and Janneman Malan (91 off 108) featured in an opening stand of 132 as South Africa thumped India by seven wickets in the 2nd ODI in Paarl on Friday. With the comprehensive win, the hosts also took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

De Kock was off the blocks in blazing fashion, hammering Bhuvneshwar Kumar for two fours and a six in the 2nd over of the chase. The left-hander maintained his momentum for the rest of the innings. The experienced opener hit seven fours and three sixes to put his team on track in the chase before being trapped lbw by Shardul Thakur.

India could have had De Kock’s scalp on 32 when he went down the track to Ravichandran Ashwin and was beaten by the turn. However, Rishabh Pant, who was doing a lot of talking, fluffed a routine stumping opportunity. De Kock slog-swept the next ball for six and reached his 50 off only 36 balls.

Malan began slowly but with De Kock going great guns, there was no pressure on him to lift the strike rate. He reached a patient fifty off 66 balls and smacked a long hop from Ashwin for six immediately after. The opener fell nine short of a well-deserved hundred, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah off an off-cutter. Malan’s 108-ball knock featured eight fours and a six.

South African skipper Temba Bavuma, who scored a swift 35, perished immediately after Malan. He presented a caught-and-bowled to Yuzvendra Chahal off the leading edge. Aiden Markram (37*) and Rassie van der Dussen (37*) took the Proteas home without much trouble. They featured in an unbeaten 74-run stand for the fourth wicket as Indian bowlers failed to exert any pressure.

Rishabh Pant’s 85 lifts India to 287 for 6 against South Africa

Rishabh Pant smashed 85 off 71 as India posted 287 for 6, batting first after winning the toss in the 2nd ODI against South Africa in Paarl.

Pant and skipper KL Rahul (55 off 79) featured in a third-wicket stand of 115. However, the middle order failed again as Shreyas Iyer (11) and Venkatesh Iyer (22) fell cheaply. It needed another defiant knock from Shardul Thakur (40*) to lift India. The all-rounder and Ravichandran Ashwin (25*) were involved in an unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 48.

Pant was the standout performer in India’s innings, hammering 10 fours and two sixes. He was particularly severe on Tabraiz Shamsi, hitting him for boundaries at will. The left-arm spinner, though, had the final say in the battle as he had the southpaw caught in the deep.

Although skipper Rahul scored a fifty, his knock was an unconvincing one. He was let off thrice but still could not find any rhythm to his innings. Eventually, he fell in tame fashion, caught off Sisanda Magala while attempting a flick shot.

Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan (29) added 63 for the opening wicket. The latter again looked in fine form before slog-sweeping Aiden Markram into the hands of deep midwicket. Virat Kohli fell without scoring, chipping Keshav Maharaj to cover. Pant rescued India with a fine innings. Thakur also played an impressive knock for the second game in a row.

India would have felt they were in with a chance of defending the target at the halfway stage. But the South African openers proved too good for them.

Edited by Sai Krishna