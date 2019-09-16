India vs South Africa 2019, 2nd T20I: Match preview, predicted XI, weather report, head-to-head stats and pitch report

South Africa v India

With the T20 World Cup in Australia on the horizon, there has been a lot of hype around India vs South Africa series. The fans around the world were disappointed when the first match of the series was washed out due to rain. The result means that the winner of the second T20 will ensure they can't lose the series.

With the stakes so high, there is not much scope for mistakes by either team in this second T20I. The match is set to take place in Mohali, which is known to be a batting paradise.

India are high on confidence after a superb showing on the tour of West Indies. On the other hand, South Africa are low on morale after a horrible 2019 World Cup. This would, therefore, be an excellent opportunity for the Proteas to regain their confidence by beating a strong team like India in their backyard.

Quinton de Kock has been appointed as the skipper of the South African team, and everyone in the cricket world would be curious to know how he handles the additional responsibility.

Quinton de Kock

Here is all you need to know about the high-octane clash:

Match details

Date: 18th September 2019 (Wednesday)

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

Weather forecast

The first T20I was washed out due to rain, but the weather forecast for the second T20I at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium will bring smiles to the faces of all cricket fans. The chances of rain interrupting the play are negligible, and a full game can be expected.

Pitch report

The Mohali pitch is famed for being great to bat on, so we can expect a lot of fours and sixes. The crowd would do well to bring along helmets as they might need some protection in the stands.

Head-to-head stats

Matches: 14

India Won: 8

South Africa Won: 5

NR: 1

Probable playing XI

Virat Kohli said that he wants the bowlers to contribute with the bat, so we likely see Ravindra Jadeja in the XI. Meanwhile, Anrich Nortje might make his T20I debut for South Africa.

Ravindra Jadeja

India's expected playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, George Linde, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Live coverage and streaming details

South Africa - SuperSport

USA - Willow TV, SkySports

India - Start Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1

Online streaming - Hotstar