×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 1: Agarwal ton hurts erratic Proteas

Aryan Surana
ANALYST
News
11 Oct 2019, 00:23 IST

Mayank Agarwal soaks in the applause after reaching three figures.
Mayank Agarwal soaks in the applause after reaching three figures.

Discipline was the buzzword in the South African campaign heading into the Pune Test. However, barring pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada who maintained excellent control throughout, a lack of consistency from the Proteas bowling attack gave India the upper hand on the opening day of the second Test at the MCA Stadium.

Sharing a firm 138-run partnership for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal scored a flamboyant century and made the visitors toil relentlessly in pursuit of wickets. Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli remained unbeaten at the crease when bad light forced early stumps, with India in a commanding position at 273/3.

Faf du Plessis couldn't believe his luck after he called wrong at the toss once again, as the hosts unsurprisingly opted to bat first. Contrary to expectations, the surface looked conducive to pace and bounce, forcing both teams to make room for an extra seamer in the playing XI.

With the South African quicks extracting prodigious movement off the deck, the onus was on the Indian opening pair to harmlessly negotiate the first hour of the morning session.


Kagiso Rabada
Kagiso Rabada

Having toiled rather fruitlessly in Vizag, Rabada was on the money with his lines right from the outset. Steaming in with intensity, the hostile quick frequently whizzed past the outside edge of Rohit Sharma before eventually getting him to nick behind for 14.

Agarwal, having been dealt a nasty blow on the helmet by a snaring bouncer from Anrich Nortje, produced an exhibition of driving masterclass to kick-start his onslaught. Pujara too discovered his groove after an archetypal scratchy beginning, with nonchalant flicks off left-arm tweaker Keshav Maharaj.

South Africa's tactical ploy to resort to bouncers proved futile as Agarwal unleashed some imperious pulls.

Eyeing a ton, Pujara feathered an innocuous good-length delivery to Du Plessis at slip, off Rabada. Unfazed by the dismissal, Agarwal kept scoring a frenetic pace.

Advertisement

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara

The right-hander waltzed down the track to hammer Maharaj for consecutive sixes before guiding Vernon Philander through gully to bring up the magical three figures. But Agarwal had to contend with a baby hundred as he perished shortly after reaching the landmark, edging Rabada to a wide first slip.

Circumspect in their approach, Kohli and Rahane then united forces to reconstruct the innings, as the guest nation labored in quest of another breakthrough.

Quick to pounce on marginal errors in length, the Indian skipper notched up his half-century with a booming cover drive. At the other end Rahane effected a blockathon, lumbering to 18 off 70 balls in a bid to prevent any further damage under worsening lights.

Brief scores: India 273/3 (Mayank Agarwal 108, Virat Kohli 63*; Kagiso Rabada 3-48) vs South Africa

Tags:
India vs South Africa 2019 South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Mayank Agarwal Kagiso Rabada
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
South Africa in India 2019
1st T20I | Sun, 15 Sep
IND
RSA
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS RSA live score
2nd T20I | Wed, 18 Sep
RSA 149/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 151/3 (19.0 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 22 Sep
IND 134/9 (20.0 ov)
RSA 140/1 (16.5 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
IND VS RSA live score
1st Test | Wed, 02 Oct
IND 502/7 & 323/4
RSA 431/10 & 191/10
India won by 203 runs
IND VS RSA live score
2nd Test | 09:30 AM
IND 273/3 (85.1 ov)
RSA
Day 1 | Stumps: India won the toss and elected to bat.
IND VS RSA live score
3rd Test | Sat, 19 Oct, 09:30 AM
India
South Africa
IND VS RSA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South Africa in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Bangladesh in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia 2019
India Women in West Indies 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
Bangladesh Women in Pakistan 2019
Caribbean Premier League
Pentangular Series in Oman 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us