India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 4: Indian juggernaut rolls on with clinical victory in Pune

Aryan Surana FOLLOW ANALYST News 72 // 13 Oct 2019, 19:47 IST

Teammates gather around Wriddhiman Saha after he plucks a blinder to dismiss Theunis de Bruyn.

There's plenty to worry about for South Africa at the moment. While their bowling has been lackluster, disappointing batsmanship is probably their mightiest concern.

Trailing by an improbable 326 after Virat Kohli enforced the follow-on, the Proteas were bundled out for a meager 189, handing India their 11th successive series victory at home.

Faint hopes of a resurgence were crushed early when Ishant Sharma trapped Aiden Markram in front of the stumps with a nagging inswinger. The Proteas had barely recuperated when Theunis de Bruyn flicked a loosener to Wriddhiman Saha, who dived acrobatically to pluck a screamer, gifting Umesh Yadav his first wicket.

Next up, Faf du Plessis united with Dean Elgar at the crease to weather the menacing storm. The partnership was just beginning to flourish when Ravichandran Ashwin struck with two quick wickets. While the Proteas captain nicked a floater to Saha, Elgar miscued a reckless hoick for a jogging Yadav to settle beneath at wide mid-off.

The visitors were dealt another blow when Quinton de Kock attempted a hasty tonk off Ravindra Jadeja, only to witness his furniture disturbed.

Temba Bavuma grew in confidence following a nervy start. Punishing marginal errors in length, he drove and cut with flamboyance. However, Jadeja finally induced an edge which was snaffled cleanly by Ajinkya Rahane, leaving South Africa quivering at 125/6.

Senuran Muthusamy, jabbing with negligible conviction, edged a lifter from Mohammed Shami to the anticipating slip cordon.

India were haunted yet again by the Keshav Maharaj-Vernon Philander alliance, who resisted fiercely. The important breakthrough was provided by Yadav who had Philander strangled down the leg side. Kagiso Rabada became Yadav's third victim before Jadeja completed the formalities, pinning Maharaj dead in front.

Brief scores: India 601/5d (Virat Kohli 254*; Kagiso Rabada 3-93) beat South Africa 275 (Keshav Maharaj 72; Ravichandran Ashwin 4-69) & 189 (Dean Elgar 48; Umesh Yadav 3-22) by an innings and 137 runs.