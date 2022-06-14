India vs South Africa: 3 bowlers who can pick up most wickets in 3rd T20I

South Africa have a chance to seal the series when they take on a beleaguered India in the third T20I at Visakhapatnam. What this also does is put India in a corner and this could potentially make this third T20I the most interesting match of the series.

Bowling has been a big concern for India, and Rishabh Pant has tried unsuccessfully to look for answers. Barring Bhuvneshwar Kumar, none of the other bowlers looked impressive in the second match in Cuttack and this is where the hosts need to correct their course.

South Africa, on the other hand, is a side in roaring form and have seemed to crack the T20 code. In their last 14 matches, they have won 13 games, including all seven of the ones they have chased.

In this article, we take a look at 3 bowlers who could bag the most wickets in the third India vs South Africa match:

3.) Tabraiz Shamsi

Tabraiz Shamsi has not picked up any wicket so far

The Indian batters have attacked Tabraiz Shamsi in both matches so far, but the South African spinner has the pedigree to bounce back and cause some headaches for the batters. After losing in the first couple of matches, the Indian batting order could well be a little more vigilant and this could give Shamsi a chance to get back amongst the wickets.

He has not been able to pick up any wickets so far, but against an under-pressure Indian batting order, he could well make his presence felt in Vizag. Apart from this, Temba Bavuma could well use him as a more attacking option and this should give him a chance to pick up wickets.

2.) Harshal Patel

Harshal holds the key in the middle overs for India

In the first couple of matches, Harshal Patel has looked good in patches, but he needs to be more penetrative. He has picked up a couple of wickets and has given away runs at an economy rate of 8.57.

He has a designated role in this Indian team and Patel needs to not only control the middle phase of the match, but derail the South African batting by picking up wickets.

Harshal comes into the series after a decent IPL and now needs to put in his experience and be the impact bowler India so desperately needs. In the first couple of matches, India have allowed South Africa's middle order to run away with the game. Hence, Harshal Patel holds key to the hosts chances in the third match.

1.) Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal has to start picking up wickets for India

There was a lot of expectation from Yuzvendra Chahal coming into this series. The leg spinner was in roaring form after winning the purple cap in the IPL. However, he has not had the best of times against South Africa in the first couple of matches.

He has bowled just 6 overs in both the games and has given away runs at an economy rate of 12. In the bargain, he has picked up just the solitary wicket. His form and lack of wickets has hurt India a lot and the leggie now needs to pull up his socks and be the attacking spinner he was for the Rajasthan Royals.

