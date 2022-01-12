India vs South Africa: 3 observations from Day 2 of 3rd Test at Cape Town

Day 2 of the third test between India and South Africa saw 11 wickets fall as the visitors' bowling attack brought their side back into the contest. After being bowled out for 223 in their first innings, Jasprit Bumrah led the charge for the visitors. He snapped up a five-wicket haul to help India wrest a slender 13 runs lead.

In their second innings, the visitors lost their openers rather cheaply but Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara batted with a lot of purpose and discipline. They ended the day on 57/2 and earned a lead of 70 runs.

This Test is fantastically poised and both sides will hope to get an early advantage on Day 3.

Scorecard - #SAvIND STUMPS on Day 2 of the 3rd Test. #TeamIndia 223 & 57/2, lead South Africa (210) by 70 runs.Scorecard - bcci.tv/events/48/indi… STUMPS on Day 2 of the 3rd Test.#TeamIndia 223 & 57/2, lead South Africa (210) by 70 runs.Scorecard - bcci.tv/events/48/indi… #SAvIND https://t.co/WX4MlYHoU9

On that note, let's take a look at three things that stood out from the second day of the third Test:

1.) Jasprit Bumrah wreaks havoc for India

Bumrah was sensational on Day 2

Jasprit Bumrah signaled his intent early on when he snapped up Dean Elgar on Day 1 of the Test. He then picked up the wicket of Aiden Markram with a peach of a delivery in the first over of Day 2.

South Africa did get a few partnerships along the way, but Bumrah was irresistible all day as he picked up key wickets to restrict the Proteas. Keegan Petersen was flowing along nicely when he was forced to nick a ball that nipped away after pitching on off stump.

He wrapped up the innings with the wickets of Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi to end the day with a five-wicket haul. His efforts were pivotal in the visitors taking a lead and getting their noses just a shade in front.

2.) Mohammed Shami gets on a roll

Shami's twin strikes brought the game back in balance

Temba Bavuma and Petersen were threatening to take the game away with a solid partnership when Virat Kohli tossed the ball to Mohammed Shami. The pacer, who was looking sharp right through the day, pulled back his length just a fraction to draw the edge from Bavuma.

He then snapped up Kyle Verreynne in the same over to bring India roaring back into the contest. Shami picked up his 200th wicket in the last match. He was very unlucky not to have picked up more wickets in this innings as he was disciplined all day and never leaked runs.

Kohli kept bringing him back whenever he needed a dry spell or wickets and the seamer responded brilliantly.

3.) Onus on Virat Kohli-Cheteshwar Pujara

Virat Kohli was solid in the field

It was a day where Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara looked very solid in the slips. They each snapped up a couple of catches to keep their side in the game. When the visitors resumed their second innings, India lost both Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul in quick succession. The duo of Kohli and Pujara then came together to calm the nerves.

They looked assured and proactive and saw off a threatening spell of bowling from Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen. However, they would know that South Africa are just one fiery spell away from storming back in the contest.

It was a good day for India, a good day for Test cricket, and Day 3 promises to be a cracking affair.

