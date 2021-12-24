India vs South Africa: 3 player battles to watch out for

India and South Africa last played a Test in 2017-18 when the latter won the Freedom Series 2-1. Things have changed since then, as India have gone on to become runners-up in the ICC World Test Championship and it's safe to say Virat Kohli and co.'s Test run has been nothing short of scintillating.

The Test circuit has also seen some stellar performances by key Indian players. Ahead of their three-match contest against South Africa, we look at some players who will once again be in the spotlight, in what promises to be a mouth-watering contest.

Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, we take a look at three key player battles to watch out for.

#1 India skipper Virat Kohli vs Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada

It hasn't been an easy couple of years for Virat Kohli, who is still looking for that elusive century. His hunt for an elusive 71st ton for India might be thwarted by Rabada, who has already dismissed the Indian skipper twice in their Test encounters so far.

In the past, Virat Kohli was constantly bothered by Morne Morkel, whose nagging line and length saw India's premier batter nicking to the keeper. Lungi Ngidi has dismissed Kohli twice as well, but it will be Rabada who will be eager to make the batter work for his runs.

#2 Quinton de Kock vs Jasprit Bumrah

The wicketkeeper has been a batting mainstay for South Africa for quite some time now and will look to be the man amidst the runs. Despite being known as a left-hander with a penchant for runs in the shorter format, De Kock is no slouch with the bat in the longest format either aggregating 3245 runs from 89 matches at an average of 39.10.

Up against him will be Jasprit Bumrah, who went from being a rookie to being India's bonafide pacer in red-ball cricket. With 101 wickets from 24 Test matches, he will look to put de Kock through his paces.

#3 Ajinkya Rahane vs Keshav Maharaj

Rahane may not have been in the midst of runs, but he has seen success in the past with the bat against South Africa, scoring 748 runs from 10 matches at an average of 57.54. However, Keshav Maharaj has got the better of the India vice-captain twice so far.

Also Read Article Continues below

Maharaj comes into the series with 129 wickets in 36 games and will look to continue his strong showing against Rahane.

Edited by Parimal