India vs South Africa Highlights, 2023 World Cup: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 37 Ft. Virat Kohli

India made light work of yet another challenging opponent in South Africa, registering a staggering 243-run win in their 2023 World Cup encounter at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5.

The quick start from Rohit Sharma (40), a fantastic partnership between Shreyas Iyer (77) and Virat Kohli (101*) and handy cameos from Suryakumar Yadav (22) and Ravindra Jadeja (29*) helped the Men in Blue post a daunting target of 327 on a pitch where the ball was gripping.

The Proteas couldn't handle the star-studded Indian bowling attack as they were bundled out for just 83. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 5/33 as India confirmed a top-spot finish in the league stage.

On that note, let's take a look at the three moments in the game that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#3 Virat Kohli equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record

Virat Kohli has been vocal about how he has idolized the great Sachin Tendulkar and it was an emotional moment for him when he scored his 49th ODI Hundred, equalling the record of the great man.

The rather subdued celebration from Kohli showed how much he respected Tendulkar. It was a gritty knock as it got tougher to bat with the ball getting softer and offering more grip to the bowlers.

Fans who had seen Kohli from his early days were also a bit emotional to see him scale the Everest that Tendulkar once had.

#2 Rohit Sharma being Rohit Sharma on stump mic

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is known for his hilarious one-liners in press conferences and also his candid unfiltered moments on the field. One such moment was when Ravindra Jadeja thought he had Heinrich Klaasen LBW but the on-field umpire adjudged otherwise.

Jadeja pleaded with Rohit Sharma to go for the review and while wicketkeeper KL Rahul seemed to have suggested that the ball might be heading down the leg side, Rohit said:

"Ye to bolta hi hai leneko. Yehi ek batsman hai unka. (Jadeja always wants me to take a review. I think we should take since this is their only batsman)."

Rohit went for the review and the replay returned three reds, much to the delight of Indian players in the middle. Fans were in splits after watching Rohit's reaction to Jadeja asking him to take the review.

#1 Virat Kohli vibing in the Eden Gardens atmosphere

Virat Kohli was celebrating his 35th birthday on Sunday and he couldn't have given himself a better gift by scoring a hundred. The Indian bowlers continued to dominate the opposition and Kohli, as always, was a delight to the crowd that had come at the Eden Gardens.

Kohli was seen getting the crowd up on their feet and also doing a little dance to the Bollywood songs that were being played by the DJ in the stadium. Fans were delighted to see the veteran batter enjoy his day to the fullest and bring smiles to the faces of thousands.

