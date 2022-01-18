India vs. South Africa: Predicting top three wicket-takers in the ODI series

The India vs. South Africa Test series concluded earlier last week in dramatic fashion. The upcoming ODI series, scheduled to start from 19th January at Paarl, has already grabbed headlines for various news surrounding Indian Cricket.

From Rahul David's first ODI series as head coach to Virat Kohli's first series as a regular player since 2014, numerous stories are doing the rounds right now.

The series will mark a new chapter in Indian cricket, with KL Rahul and Jaspreet Bumrah emerging as the new leadership group for the team. This will also be the first ODI series between the two teams since 2018, when India soundly defeated South Africa 5-1. The Indian team was almost unparalleled with the bat and ball, outperforming South Africa in every department in that series.

KL Rahul will be hoping for a similar performance from his squad. Newly resurgent South Africa under Temba Bavuma's captaincy will be looking forward to carrying the momentum from the Tests to win the ODI series.

As we have seen in the Tests, the ODI series will also be a close battle between two supreme bowling units. It will be crucial for both teams to assert their authority in the first game.

On that note, let's look at a few bowlers who might be the highest wicket-takers in the ODI series.

#3 Lungi Ngidi: South Africa's dark horse

Boland Park, Paarl, will be hosting its first ODI since February 2020. The last time South Africa played at this venue, Ngidi destroyed the Australian batting with bowling figures of 3/30 to win the game for his team.

He will be playing against India after a remarkable Test series where he finished with the best bowling average of 15 between both teams. He was also the highest wicket-taker in the 2018 series for South Africa. This time he will be hoping to emulate his performance from the Test series and get South Africa over the line.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal: India's go-to spinner

In the 2018 series, Yuzi Chahal was the second-highest wicket-taker behind his partner Kuldeep Yadav, with 16 wickets. Chahal's accuracy, consistency and variation made him almost unplayable in the 2018 ODI series. He has been the go-to spinner under Kohli's captaincy to create pressure and take wickets.

He has a staggering average of 16 against South Africa in South Africa and has played his best cricket since his debut year in 2021. He will be hoping to get back to the same form he displayed in South Africa last time and dismantle the hosts' batting unit. He needs three wickets to reach 100 ODI wickets and will be keen to get that record in the first match itself.

Jasprit Bumrah has an exceptional record against South Africa in the limited-overs format. In eight matches against South Africa so far, Bumrah has averaged just below 20. Bumrah was remarkable in the 2018 series, with eight wickets at an average of 21.

His most significant impact in the 2018 series was controlling South Africa's runs. He bowled at an economy below 4, never letting South Africa attack in the death overs.

Honorable Mentions:

Shardul Thakur: Shardul played only one match in the 2018 series producing a match-winning spell of 4/52. He has a unique ability to break partnerships whenever called upon.

Marco Jensen: Jensen had a phenomenal debut series against India in the Tests. The Indian batters struggled to find the answers to his pace and unique left-arm angle. He will be keen to make his ODI debut in the first match and destroy the Indian batting.

