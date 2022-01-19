India vs South Africa: Predicting top three run-getters in the first ODI 

After the Test series between India and South Africa, the focus now shifts to the one-dayers, starting on January 19 (Wednesday) at Boland Park in Paarl.

The Men in Blue, who defeated the Proteas 5-1 in the ODI series on their last tour in 2018, will want to repeat the goods while the hosts aim to continue their momentum from the Tests.

The visiting side will play under new captain KL Rahul, who will lead in place of regular captain Rohit Sharma. South Africa, on the other hand, will be captained by Temba Bavuma. They will miss the service of reliable pacer Kagiso Rabada, who was released from the squad due to workload management.

The Boland Park wicket is expected to be a flat deck with lots of runs on the cards. On that note, let's take a look at 3 batsmen who can be the top run-scorer in the 1st ODI.

#1 Virat Kohli

Having been removed as ODI captain, Virat Kohli will be desperate to put some runs under his belt when the ODI series gets underway on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old is expected to bat freely with no pressure on his shoulders. The talismanic run-scorer will have his eyes firmly set on the 71st international century that has eluded him for over two years now.

India will rely heavily on Kohli in the ODI series against South Africa as they begin their preparations for the ODI World Cup next year.

#2 Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock (Credit: Getty Images)

Quinton de Kock will appear for his first international game following his Test retirement after the Centurion Test of the recently-concluded series.

The spotlight will be on the attacking wicket-keeper batter in the Paarl ODI. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has also asserted that de Kock will have a point to prove in the one-dayers against India.

The southpaw has not been among the runs for quite some time now and will be keen to get the home side off to a good start.

#3 KL Rahul

KL Rahul (Credit: Getty Images)

The whole of India will have their eyes on the Indian skipper, who is being touted as the next captain across formats. The team management will also want KL Rahul to continue his good form with the bat.

He has been among India's leading run-scorers in the recent past and will look to lead the team from the front with a big knock at Boland Park.

Rahul, who averages 48.67 in 38 ODIs, including five centuries, will aim to build on it and start his captaincy stint on a good note.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava