India vs South Africa series 2019: Full schedule, squads, when and where to watch, telecast and streaming details

India will lock horns against South Africa in three Twenty20 Internationals and three Tests in the prestigious Gandhi-Mandela series.

India are riding high on momentum after clean sweeping the West Indies across all formats. However, the Indian T20I squad still looks a work in progress. Skipper, Virat Kohli would be hoping to find the appropriate team balance as the side focusses on competently preparing itself for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

On the other hand, the Proteas would be yearning to get back to winning ways, following a horrible World Cup campaign. Surprisingly, the captaincy reins in the shortest version of the game have been snatched from Francois du Plessis and have been handed over to wicket-keeper batsman, Quinton de Kock.

In fact, the experienced campaigner has not even found a place in the T20I squad, which is quite shocking considering his remarkable credentials.

Apart from the above, several consistent performers from the domestic circuit have been rewarded with berths in the national squads for the tour. The likes of Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks and Anrich Nortje could be seen making their debut for the Proteas.

As for the longest format, the three Tests would mark the beginning of South Africa's campaign in the newly-formed ICC World Test Championship.

Full Schedule

T20I Series

1) INDIA V SOUTH AFRICA, 15 September, 19:00 IST, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

2) INDIA V SOUTH AFRICA, 18 September, 19:00 IST, Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh

3) INDIA V SOUTH AFRICA, 22 September, 19:00 IST, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Test Series

1) INDIA V SOUTH AFRICA, 09:30 IST, October 2-6, ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam

2) INDIA V SOUTH AFRICA, 09:30 IST, October 10-14, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

3) INDIA V SOUTH AFRICA, 09:30 IST, October 19-23, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Squads

T20Is:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain), Rassie van der Dussen (vice-captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts.

Tests

India: To be announced

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Heinrich Klassen.

Where to watch

Indian audiences can catch the India vs South Africa series on Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports HD2 channels. Matches can also be streamed live in the Indian subcontinent on the digital platform, Hotstar.

DD National (DD1) and DD Sports will also broadcast India v South Africa T20I series live in India.

South Africa - SuperSport

US - Willow TV, SkySports