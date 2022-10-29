India vs South Africa T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 30

India will lock horns against South Africa in the 30th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 30. The Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia, will host this exciting Group 2 fixture.

India are on a roll in this year's T20 World Cup, having played two games and won both. They beat Pakistan in their opening fixture and carried forward the winning momentum to beat the Netherlands comprehensively in their next game.

After electing to bat first, India posted 179 on the board, thanks to fifties from Rohit Sharma (53), Virat Kohli (62 not out), and Suryakumar Yadav (51 not out). The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters as they restricted the Dutch side to 123/9 to win the game comprehensively by 56 runs.

The Men in Blue will be high on confidence and will be eager to stay unbeaten when they face the Proteas on Sunday.

South Africa, on the other hand, have three points to their name and are second in Group 2, only behind the Indians. Their opening fixture against Zimbabwe was washed out due to rain. They faced Bangladesh in their next fixture and defeated them comprehensively to register their first win of this year's T20 World Cup.

Batting first, South Africa posted a mammoth 205 on the board on the back of a scintillating century from Rilee Rossouw (109 off 56 balls). Rossouw was well-supported by Quinton de Kock (63 off 38 balls) from the other end.

Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi picked up four and three wickets respectively to help them knock Bangladesh over for just 101 to win the game by 104 runs. The Proteas will now be eager to repeat their performance against the high-flying Indian side.

India vs South Africa Match Details

Match: India vs South Africa, Match 30, Super 12 Group 2, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Date and Time: October 30, 2022, Sunday, 04:30 PM IST.

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth.

India vs South Africa Pitch Report

The pitch at the Perth Stadium is a bowling-friendly track. The new ball bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface and the batters will have to be patient early on in their innings. We may see the pacers try to hit the deck due to the long square boundaries at this venue.

India vs South Africa Weather Forecast

The temperature in Perth is expected to hover between 7 and 17 degrees Celsius. It will stay overcast throughout the day.

India vs South Africa Probable XIs

India

India have found the right combination early in the tournament and we don’t expect them to make any changes to it while facing South Africa on Sunday.

Probable XI

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa

We may see Lungi Ngidi come in place of Tabraiz Shamsi as the conditions in Perth favor pace bowling.

Probable XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi / Anrich Nortje.

India vs South Africa Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar.

India vs South Africa where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network.

