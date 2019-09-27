India vs South Africa Test series 2019: 4 South African players to watch out for

South Africa v India

The first match of the Freedom Test series between India and South Africa will be played from 2 October at ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Drawing the T20 series with a comparatively inexperienced side has raised the morale of the Proteas, but things are not going to be easy when it comes to the longest format of the game - especially in subcontinent conditions. Moreover, they have a huge task to find the right replacements for Hashim Amla and Dale Steyn.

The most experienced players in the South African squad for this series are Faf du Plessis and Vernon Philander with 58 Tests each. On the other hand, the players in line for debut are Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klaasen and Senuran Muthusamy.

South Africa Test squad

Faf du Plessis (C), Temba Bavuma (VC),Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Senuran Muthusamy.

On that note, here is a look at four South African players to watch out for in this Test series.

#4 Zubayr Hamza

Zubayr Hamza

The 24-year-old Zubayr Hamza, made his Test debut against Pakistan in January 2019. He scored 41 and 0 from the two innings he played.

At the age of 19, Hamza had become the fourth youngest South African to score a double hundred in first-class cricket. He was also a part of the South Africa A team that toured India in 2018, where he scored a century and a fifty.

Hamza, a middle-order batsman, is known for his ability to bat long hours with patience and grit. With Hashim Amla retired, South Africa would expect Hamza to live up to the expectations and seal his spot in the middle order.

#3 Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada

A couple of years ago the cricket world was talking about the raw pace of Kagiso Rabada, but the spotlight has now shifted to Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah. That would give Rabada the motivation to step up and prove to the world that he is still one of the most fearsome bowlers around.

Doing so in sub-continent conditions will likely be a big challenge, but he certainly has the ability.

Rabada's Test stats are pretty impressive; he has picked 176 wickets from 37 matches at an average of 21.77. It will be interesting to see how he performs on pitches that don't offer much for pacers.

