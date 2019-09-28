India vs South Africa Tests: Top 5 highest individual scores

Renin Wilben Albert

Virender Sehwag

After leveling the T20 series 1-1, India and South Africa are all set to lock horns in the three-match Test series starting on 2 October. The last Test series between the two teams was played early last year in South Africa where India were expected to do well, yet ended up losing the series 2-1.

As for South Africa, they last visited India at the end of 2015 and had a horror Test series, losing the contest 3-0. As such, both teams have a lot to play for in what is expected to be another closely contested tussle.

While India retain pretty much the same team from the last series between the teams in 2018 barring a couple of changes, South Africa are heading into a new era minus the likes of AB de Villiers and Hashim Amla.

In this feature, we look at the top 5 highest individual scores in India vs South Africa Tests:

#5 Herschelle Gibbs (196)

Herschelle Gibbs

The former South African opener made 196 during the Port Elizabeth Test played from November 16-20, 2001. India, led by Sourav Ganguly, won the toss in the game and elected to field first.

Herschelle Gibbs was in sublime form in the innings even as wickets kept falling around him. His 196 came from 354 balls with 25 fours and a six.

Gibbs was eventually dismissed by Sachin Tendulkar with the score reading 324 for 7. He featured in a crucial 80-run stand for the seventh wicket with Mark Boucher, who remained unbeaten on 68.

South Africa were all out for 362 as Javagal Srinath finished with impressive figures of 6 for 76. India managed only 201 in their first innings, VVS Laxman contributing 89 of them as Shaun Pollock claimed 5 for 40.

However, dogged second-innings half-centuries from Deep Dasgupta (63 from 281 balls) and Rahul Dravid (87 from 241 balls) enabled India to draw the Test.

