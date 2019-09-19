India vs South Africa: Three talking points from the second T20I

India captain Virat Kohli.

After the first T20I was washed out due to inclement weather at the start of a new season in Indian cricket, fans were treated to some great cricket in the second T20I at Mohali. India began with a very fine performance to beat the Proteas by seven wickets with one over remaining to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

In terms of team selection, India approached the game in a slightly different way to what they have been doing in the last couple of years in limited overs' cricket. Virat Kohli decided to leave out both the wrist spinners, left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and decided to add depth to their batting with Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja in the side.

Also absent was India’s No. 1 fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and the other senior bowler in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India gave an opportunity for the likes of Navdeep Saini and Deepak Chahar, who have been doing well in IPL and domestic cricket.

Here are some of the key talking points from India’s comprehensive win at Mohali.

#1. Quinton de Kock starts well

South Africa captain Quinton de Kock.

South Africa’s new T20I captain Quinton de Kock came out all guns blazing after being sent in to bat by Virat Kohli. The left-handed opener was severe on anything that was pitched up on either off or leg side. The best part of de Kock’s innings was the way he played proper cricketing strokes while not trying to hit the ball hard.

Just when de Kock was looking to go big after reaching his half century, he played one shot too many and was brilliantly caught at mid-off by Virat Kohli. Nevertheless it was a very good looking knock to start the tour for the wicket keeper batsman.

Navdeep Saini got de Kock's wicket.

