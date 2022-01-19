India vs South Africa: 3 Proteas players on the verge of reaching personal milestones in the ODI series

After a feisty Test series in which the hosts triumphed by a 2-1 margin, India and South Africa are now set to battle it out in a three-match ODI rubber. The ODI series will begin on Wednesday, January 19, with the first game to be played at Boland Park in Paarl.

KL Rahul will lead the Indians in the series in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who succeeded Virat Kohli in the leadership role. Meanwhile, after Dean Elgar led the Proteas successfully in the Tests, Temba Bavuma will be looking to emulate the same in the ODI format.

The three-match series between South Africa and India will not be a part of the ongoing World Cup Super League. But much like the Test series, the ODIs are expected to be closely-fought contesys.

The two sides are quite evenly matched on paper, with some key players missing from both units. South Africa have been dealt a major blow after Kagiso Rabada was rested for the series. With Anrich Nortje already out with an injury, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen will be spearheading the hosts' bowling attack.

For India, the experience of Rohit Sharma will be a big miss. KL Rahul will lead the side with Jasprit Bumrah as his deputy. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are also set to miss out due to injuries.

On that note, here are the South African players who could reach significant personal milestones in the ODI series:

#1 Quinton de Kock is 18 short of reaching 10,500 runs in international cricket

Quinton de Kock will be returning to international cricket in the Proteas colors.

After announcing his retirement from the longest format of the game, Quinton de Kock is set to return for the Proteas in the ODIs. The wicketkeeper-batter will have a point to prove coming into this three-match series as looks to silence his critics.

Quinton de Kock has amassed 5355 runs at an average of over 45 in the 50-over format. With a healthy career strike rate of over 95, the 29-year old can be a destructive force in the Proteas' batting order.

The souhpaw is just 18 runs away from reaching 10,500 runs across all formats. He is also just 16 runs shy of scoring 800 runs against India in ODIs. Often referred to as the "baby-faced assassin", de Kock would like to make a statement upon his return and achieve some significant milestones along the way.

#2 Temba Bavuma needs just 1 more run to complete 500 runs in ODIs

Temba Bavuma was announced as South Africa's limited overs skipper in March 2021, taking over captaincy from Quinton de Kock. In his brief ODI career, Bavuma has scored 499 runs at an average of nearly 50.

Bavuma already has a century and two half-centuries to his name in just 12 innings for his side. The 31-year-old will be looking to add more runs to his tally and maintain his healthy average in the 50-over format.

The South African skipper is just one run away from completing 500 runs in ODIs and is expected to breach that mini-milestone in the first game.

#3 David Miller is 5 away from scoring 8500 runs in international cricket

David Miller is just five runs away from 8500 runs in international cricket.

David Miller is one of the most experienced names in the current ODI squad for South Africa. The veteran has played 137 matches for his side, scoring 3367 runs at an average of above 40 and a strike rate of just a touch over 100.

"Killer Miller", as he is known, can be as destructive as they come in the middle order and will be a notable threat to India. The 32-year-old has 16 half-centuries and five centuries to his name in ODIs.

Miller is just five runs away from amassing 8500 runs in international cricket. The middle-order batter is also three fours away from hitting 250 boundaries in ODIs. Should he get going, the southpaw will surely tick off both milestones today.

Meanwhile, umpire Marais Erasmus is also set to reach a personal milestone. He will become only the third South African to stand in 100 ODIs.

Edited by Samya Majumdar