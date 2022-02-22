Stats: India vs South Africa in the Women's World Cup (ODI)

The first time India and South Africa met was at the quarter-finals of the 1997 Women's World Cup, a match which the former won comfortably. The two teams have met four times in the tournament, with India leading South Africa 3-1 head-to-head.

In all four matches, it was India who batted first and South Africa who chased. The matches between these two teams have been low-scoring affairs, with either team crossing the 200-run mark only once (South Africa in 2017).

Let us now look at some of the key stats in matches between these two teams at the World Cup.

Key stats from India vs South Africa matches at the World Cup

273/9 by South Africa in 2017 is the highest team total.

80 all-out by South Africa in 1997 and in 2005 is the lowest team total.

92 runs scored by Lizelle Lee of South Africa is the most number of runs scored by a player.

92 by Lizelle Lee in 2017 is the highest individual score by a player.

4 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams. Two by India and two by South Africa.

7 wickets taken by Deepa Marathe of India and Jackie Lord of New Zealand each is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

4/1 by Deepa Marathe in 2005 is the best bowling performance by a player.

4 dismissals by Anju Jain of India is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

2 dismissals by Anju Jain (India) in 2000, Sushma Verma (India) in 2017 and Trisha Chetty (South Africa) in 2017 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

3 catches by Anjum Chopra (India) and Jhulan Goswami (India)each is the most number of catches taken by a player.

2 catches by Shandre Fritz (South Africa) in 2005 and Jhulan Goswami (India) in 2017 is the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings.

