×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

India vs South Africa World Cup 2019: Who has the better fielders and how can it impact the game?

Karthik Raj
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
21   //    04 Jun 2019, 19:49 IST


India will begin their World Cup campaign after a relatively long wait on June 5 when they face up against South Africa. Meanwhile, South Africa are coming off a bad start with two consecutive losses against England and Bangladesh.

Going into this game, fielding abilities of both South Africa and India will be on the spotlight. South Africa, traditionally a fantastic fielding team have been off the boil for a while. Meanwhile, India have had a mixed bag in the last few years.

So which team can be expected to come on top with respect to fielding?

When it comes to South Africa, the team has lacked intensity on the field for quite a while and that continued against Bangladesh as they dropped catches and misfielded on countless occasions. The Proteas will have to buckle up in this department. It is not as if the current South African have an inherently bad fielding unit. The likes of Faf du Plessis, David Miller and Aiden Markram are world-class fielders. Even the team's pacers, Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris are known to be pretty safe on the field.

But, their ability has to reflect on the field because if South Africa drop the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan or Virat Kohli, it can come back to haunt them. Also, Kohli, KL Rahul and MS Dhoni are the kind of players who are well-known for their ability to steal an extra run or two. South Africa have to keep this in mind and stay alert during such situations. Also, if the likes of Hashim Amla, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi and Dwaine Pretorius play, the team has to find ways to manage their relatively inferior fielding skills.

On the other hand, India also have their fair share of good and bad fielders. India have magnificent fielders in the form of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja, in particular, is often considered as one of the world's best fielders. He has the ability to create a chance out of nothing. Even Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul renowned for their brilliant catching skills. All the above-mentioned players would have to offset the extra runs that might be conceded by players like Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav etc.

Overall, there isn't much of a difference with respect to the fielding skills of these two teams but South Africa can be termed as a slightly better group as a whole. South Africa will especially need their fielding to stand up as it can save 20-30 runs. Those runs might prove to be pivotal for the Proteas considering that India are probably the better all-round ODI side.

Meanwhile, India will want a complete performance to start off their World Cup campaign on the best possible note. On the whole, fielding will be a priority for both these sides and one has to wait and watch in order find out which team comes out top with respect to the fielding charts

Tags:
CWC Live Score & News South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Faf du Plessis ODI Cricket
Advertisement
World Cup 2019, Match 8, South Africa vs India: Who will win the game?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Why India may not be favourites against South Africa in their WC opener
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: South Africa vs India, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, South Africa vs India: One player from each side who can make a match-winning impact
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the verge of creating an unwanted World Cup record against India
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: One brave selection India can make for the opening game against South Africa
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, South Africa vs India: Key battles which could decide the outcome of the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 8, South Africa vs India Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 8, India vs South Africa: Why India will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 South African players India should be wary of
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Yesterday
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7
SL 182/8 (33.0 ov)
AFG
LIVE
Rain: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us