India vs South Africa 2019: 2nd T20 Ballebaazi Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - September 18th, 2019

Vikram Bhattacharya FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 8 // 17 Sep 2019, 21:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

BalleBaazi : Fantasy Cricket Mantra

BalleBaazi 11 for Ind vs SA 2nd T20

The call-off of the Ind vs SA 1st T20I in Dharamsala due to heavy rains left the audience across the globe miffed. The India vs South Africa series has been captivating the audience a bit more than usual with the T20 World Cup that will be held in Australia following the series. The excitement for the 2nd match has increased, the hopes of the country have elevated, and we are all set to witness the beginning of the adventure. You too can begin your fantasy cricket adventure on BalleBaazi.com, winning there will only add to the excitement.

Enjoy your play on BalleBaazi.com with these discount codes-

· INDSAF: Get 30% bonus on deposit of ₹100 - ₹100000

· FIFTY: Get 50% bonus on deposit of ₹11000

· SIXTY: Get 60% bonus on deposit of ₹22000

· SEVENTY: Get 70% bonus on deposit of ₹33000

Match details

Date: 18th September 2019 (Wednesday)

Advertisement

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

South African Team

David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje

Indian team

Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar

Notes: Pick the best batsmen from each team since the Mohali ground has great scope with batting.

BalleBaazi 11

Wicket Keeper: Quinton de Kock

Batsman: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen

All Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Andile Phehlukwayo, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Navdeep Saini, Kasigo Rabada, Deepak Chahar

From India Squad

Virat Kohli

Arguably the world’s best batsman at present, Kohli is a consistent performer. Having proven his excellent fitness time & again, we can surely count on him for breaking records on the field of Mohali.

2. Rohit Sharma

An extremely good T20 performer till date, Sharma has climbed the ranks with his free-flowing batting style. Though his West Indies tour was not among the best, he remains to be the highest scorer of ICC WC 2019. With him, we can definitely expect a great opening to the match.

3. Hardik Pandya

Pandya, an impressive performer with a combined skill of batting and bowling, has appeared in 38 T20I till date. In the recent IPL 2019, he was seen in great form picking 14 wickets while scoring 402 runs. The right hander is one to look out for in the match.

4. Krunal Pandya

An all-rounder IPL star, Krunal Pandya has a strike rate of 132.46 just with 77 balls in the 13 T20Is he has appeared in. Currently in great form, the hopes from him are high to perform his best-till date in the series.

5. Navdeep Saini

A medium pacer, Saini has given an impressive performance in the West Indies series. He bagged 3 wickets in his 1st T20I match, becoming the 6th Indian to get Man of the Match on debut. He is a much-needed bowler in Bumrah’s absence.

6. Deepak Chahar

The one to pick the maximum no. of wickets in the 2018 tri-series against West Indies A and England Lions, medium pacer Chahar is another bowler to look forward to for the match.

From South Africa Squad

Quinton de Kock

Batsman-wicket keeper de Kock was seen amassing 529 runs in the only T20I he has played till date against India- in 2019 IPL for Mumbai. He certainly can lay a good foundation batting at the top of the order.

2. Reeza Hendricks

A right-handed batsman, Hendricks is best known for his short-format skills. It would be great to explore his form in the T20I this season.

3. Rassie van der Dussen

An opening batsman, the domestic legend der Dussen made his first-class debut in 2008. In the ODI series against India A, he scored 239 runs from 5 innings at 59.75. Elevated to vice-captain for the T20 series against India, his performance is much looked forward to.

4. Andile Phehlukwayo

Phehlukwayo is a genuine all-rounder and has proven his capabilities with consistent performances on A tours. We could definitely hope for a surprise from him in the series.

5. Kasigo Rabada

A right-arm fast bowler, Rabada has proven his capability to perform in all three formats. Picking 25 wickets in 12 matches- IPL 2019, he is definitely a must-have pacer for the match.

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya