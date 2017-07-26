India vs Sri Lanka 2017, 1st Test: Day 1, 5 talking points

Rapid scoring rates, two sensational hundreds and a thumb injury ruled the day at Galle.

by rohit sankar 26 Jul 2017, 17:44 IST

Shikhar Dhawan was at his aggressive best in Galle

India made use of a fabulous batting track and some toothless bowling from the Sri Lankans to race to 399/3 at stumps on Day 1. Shikhar Dhawan's scintillating knock, studded with 31 hits to the fence was the highlight of the day although Cheteshwar Pujara also composed a fine 12th Test hundred. Handing a debut to Hardik Pandya, India opted to bat on a heavenly batting track and although they lost Abhinav Mukund early, Dhawan and Pujara looked in great touch.

The Delhi southpaw was particularly harsh on a wayward Lahiru Kumara and a woeful Dilruwan Perera. Although Herath and Nuwan Pradeep, Sri Lanka's best bowler on show, did damage control, Dhawan was unstoppable. His blitzkrieg reached its peak between lunch and tea during which he made 126 runs. Dhawan eventually fell to Pradeep on 190.

The tidy Lankan pacer then had Virat Kohli with a sharp bouncer to send a wave of relief in the Lankan camp. There was no reprieve for Lanka though as India continued to pile on the runs. Asela Gunaratne, their most promising player, injured himself while he put down a Dhawan sitter and will play no further role in the game, further denting Lanka's chances.

Brief Scores: India 399/3 (Dhawan 190, Pujara 144, Pradeep 3/64)

Take a glance at the talking points of day 1 from Galle.

#5 India's opening troubles in away Tests continue

Abhinav Mukund fell early in India's innings

India do not boast of the best opening partnerships in overseas Tests. While the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay and KL Rahul have been pretty good on home Tests, the numbers take a sound beating in overseas Tests and the trend continued in Sri Lanka.

Deprived of the services of KL Rahul and Murali Vijay, India were forced to go into Galle with Dhawan and Abhinav Mukund. The latter looked shaky right from the word go despite Lahiru Kumara offering quite a lot of freebies at the start of the innings.

Nuwan Pradeep eventually forced an outside edge to end the opening partnership at 27.

India's opening stands in the 2015 series in Sri Lanka were even worse with the highest being 15. In fact, since 2012, India have just one 100+ opening stand in Tests with Dhawan and Vijay putting on 283 in Bangladesh.

The trend is worrying and the Galle Test has just emphasised India's opening woes overseas.