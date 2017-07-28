Sri Lanka vs India 2017: 1st Test Day 3, 5 talking points

India have Sri Lanka on the mat at Galle.

by rohit sankar 28 Jul 2017

Kohli compiled a fine half-century to build on India's lead

India decided against enforcing the follow-on and built on a 309 run lead after their bowlers had wound up the Lankan innings for 291. The lead swelled to 498 by the close of play on Day 3, which had started in good fashion for the hosts as Angelo Mathews and Dilruwan Perera strung together a 62 run stand. The useful partnership was brought to an end by Mathews' reckless shot on 83.

Perera stepped on the gas and played some outrageous strokes, with his handling of India's spin duo praiseworthy. He was, however, stranded on 92 as Lanka were bowled out. The all-rounder returned to get rid of Shikhar Dhawan early in India's second innings and Pujara clipped Kumara straight to short gully to leave India at 56/2.

Kohli and Mukund, however, piled on the lead, before the latter was dismissed off the final over of the day.

Brief Scores: India 600 & 189/3 (Mukund 81, Kohli 76*) Sri Lanka 291 (Perera 92*, Mathews 83, Jadeja 3/67)

Here are the talking points from the day's play.

#5 Angelo Mathews resists, then throws it away

Mathews played some cheeky shots en route to his 83

Even as Upul Tharanga hogged all the limelight on Day 1, former Lankan skipper, Angelo Mathews, had silently nudged his way to a half-century. He began on a positive note on day 2 with Dilruwan Perera complementing him with some attacking shots. Kohli turned to Ashwin and Jadeja to stem the flow of runs.

The spinners strangled the Lankan batsmen as boundaries froze. In the 59th over, Jadeja beat Perera's bat before inducing an edge which got the Lankans a single. An under pressure Mathews stepped to the leg-side and tried to loft Jadeja inside out only to gift an easy catch to Kohli at cover. The Lankan had thrown it away. All he needed to do at 83 was get through the Jadeja-Ashwin spell with patience.