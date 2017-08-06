India vs Sri Lanka 2017: 2nd Test, 5 talking points

India cruised to an innings and 53 runs victory at SSC, Colombo to seal the series.

@imRohit_SN by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 06 Aug 2017, 17:01 IST

India completed an innings victory to take an unassailable 2-0 lead

It was just another Sunday afternoon for the no.1 Test team. True, Lanka had put up a defiant show on day 3, but there was no way India would lose this one. Even when Karunaratne and Mathews forged a threatening stand, Jadeja and Ashwin kept plugging away ball after ball.

Eventually, Jadeja, adjudged Player of the Match, broke through with three in quick succession and finished with a five-wicket haul. Sri Lanka would be absolutely distraught that their fight came late in the game. If they had managed to put up a similar kind of challenge in the first innings, there would have been a grain of hope to save this game.

Brief Scores: India 622/9d (Pujara 133, Rahane 132, Herath 4/154) beat Sri Lanka 183 (Dickwella 51, Ashwin 5/69) & 386 (Karunaratne 141, Mendis 110, Jadeja 5/152)

Take a glance at the talking points from the second Test.

#5 Sri Lanka clueless against India's dancers

Indian batsmen used their feet to good effect against the spinners

The success formula was simple, tried and tested by India themselves two years back - step out and attack the spinners. When Sri Lanka found their spin twins failing on a batting belter at Galle, they opted to go all out with a rank turner at the SSC. But the move backfired as India posted yet another 600+ total, least perturbed by the three Lankan spinners.

It was disastrous to see Sri Lanka, which once boasted of a master spinner in Muttiah Muralitharan, struggle to contain the flow of runs even against India's spinning all-rounders. Rahane and Pujara were quick on their feet as were the others, disturbing the rhythm of even the veteran spinner, Rangana Herath.