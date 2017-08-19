India vs Sri Lanka 2017: India's probable playing 11 for first ODI

India take on Sri Lanka in the first match of the five-match ODI series on Sunday.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Top 5 / Top 10 19 Aug 2017, 08:00 IST

Rohit and Dhawan look set to reunite at the top of the innings

After whitewashing Sri Lanka 3-0 in the Test series, all eyes turn to the ODIs where the No.3 ranked India hope to continue their dominance. While India have a relatively new-look side with some options for them to consider, the playing 11 for the first ODI is unlikely to see too many drastic changes.

While the emphasis from the selectors has been on fitness and the pathway towards the 2019 World Cup, the core group of players remain the same as the one that reached the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final. With plenty of options for captain Virat Kohli to consider, here is a look at India's probable playing 11 for the first ODI:

Openers

Shikhar Dhawan

From being an outsider looking in towards the end of last year, Shikhar Dhawan has made the most of the opportunities that he has been presented with, across all formats. While he is creating a selection headache in the Test side with his imperious form, his place is assured in the ODI side. Even if Ajinkya Rahane finished the WI ODI series as the Man of the Series, he, unfortunately, won't have a place in the side, due to the return of Rohit Sharma and the success of Dhawan and Rohit.

Rohit Sharma

After being rested for the WI series, Rohit Sharma will be raring to go against Sri Lanka, a side against whom he has a particularly good record. Ever since being promoted to open the innings, there are few sides against whom he doesn't have a good record but against the Sri Lankan bowling attack that already looks stretched due to injuries, Rohit will be licking his lips and raring to go. With the extra responsibility of being vice-captain as well, he will be keen to show that the added pressure won't affect his batting.