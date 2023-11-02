India vs Sri Lanka, 2023 World Cup: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch history and ODI records

Wankhede Stadium will host the India vs Sri Lanka match of the 2023 World Cup today. It is the seventh match of the tournament for both Asian teams. While India have almost sealed their place in the semifinals, Sri Lanka are in a do-or-die situation.

The iconic venue in Mumbai hosted the memorable 2011 World Cup Final between India and Sri Lanka. The two teams are not so evenly matched now, but if the Island nation performs to their full potential, they can give India a run for their money.

Before the India vs Sri Lanka match starts, here's a look at the pitch history and ODI records of Wankhede Stadium.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai ODI records and stats

The pitch in Mumbai helps the batters. Fans witness high-scoring matches frequently at this venue. Even in the 2023 World Cup, South Africa posted massive totals against England and Bangladesh in Mumbai.

Here's a list of some vital stats fans should know from the previous ODIs hosted by Wankhede Stadium:

Matches played: 25

Matches won by teams batting first: 13

Matches won by teams batting second: 12

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 174 - Quinton de Kock (SA) vs. Bangladesh, 2023

Best bowling figures: 6/27 - Murali Kartik (IND) vs. Australia, 2007

Highest team total: 438/4 - South Africa vs. India, 2015

Lowest team total: 115 - Bangladesh vs. India, 1998

Highest successful run-chase: 284/4 - New Zealand vs. India, 2017

Average first innings score: 256

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The pitch in Mumbai should be great for batting. Looking at the results of the last two matches, the captain winning the toss may look to bat first, post a big total on the board, and leave the rest to the bowlers. The average first innings score at this venue is 256, but the team batting first should aim to score at least 320-330.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai last ODI match

South Africa crushed Bangladesh by 149 runs in the last ODI match hosted by this venue. The Proteas scored 382/5 in 50 overs, riding on a century from Quinton de Kock. In reply, Bangladesh lost all their wickets for 233 runs despite a 111-run knock from Mahmudullah.

24 sixes were hit in that South Africa vs Bangladesh game. A total of 15 wickets fell, with spinners accounting for three of them.

Brief Scores: South Africa 382/5 (Quinton de Kock 174, Hasan Mahmud 2/67) beat Bangladesh 233 (Mahmudullah 111, Gerald Coetzee 3/62) by 149 runs.