India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

It will be India vs Sri Lanka in the final of Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Sunday, September 17. The Men in Blue confirmed their spot in the summit clash by defeating Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage. Sri Lanka, on the other hand got the better of Bangladesh and Pakistan, thus preventing an Indo-Pak final.

Team India will head into the final having gone down to Bangladesh by six runs in their last Super 4 match. Having already booked a place in the final, they decided to rest as many as five senior cricketers. The fringe players could not deliver and India lost a match to Bangladesh in the Asia Cup for the first time since 2012.

Both finalists have been hit by injuries ahead of the mega clash. Team India all-rounder Axar Patel has been ruled out of the final due to a due to a left quadriceps strain sustained during the Super 4 match against Bangladesh. For Sri Lanka, key spinner Maheesh Theekshana is unavailable due to a hamstring injury.

Today's IND vs SL toss result

Sri Lanka have won the toss and have elected to bat first in the final. Dasun Shanaka said about the decision:

“Seems like a good wicket. There will be some spin in the afternoon, but still a better wicket.”

The Lankans have made one forced change. The injured Maheesh Theekshana is out, Dushan Hemantha comes in. There is a forced change for India as well. Axar Patel is ruled out, so Washington Sundar comes in.

IND vs SL - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana

Today's IND vs SL pitch report

Sanjay Manjrekar and Dominic Cork state that the pitch for the final is a fresh one. However, the look is very similar to the ones that have come before. The pitch seems dry, so teams might want to bat first, and then hope there's turn under lights.

Today's IND vs SL match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma

Sri Lanka squad: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Sahan Arachchige, Dushan Hemantha, Kasun Rajitha, Binura Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne

IND vs SL - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Ahmed Shah Pakteen, Richard Illingworth

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Match Referee: David Boon