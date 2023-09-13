India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: Full list of award winners, Player of the match, scorecard & records

India recorded another win in Asia Cup 2023 last night at the R Premadasa Stadium. A brilliant bowling performance helped the Men in Blue defend a 214-run target and beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs in Colombo.

Rohit Sharma stole the show in the first phase of the match by smacking a fifty, but spinners Charith Asalanka and Dunith Wellalage turned the game in Sri Lanka's favor.

Chasing 214 for a win, Sri Lanka failed to build partnerships. Wellalage and Dhananajaya de Silva had a 63-run seventh-wicket stand, but their efforts went in vain in the end.

Now that the game between Sri Lanka and India has ended, here's a look at the scorecard, award winners, and top records from the Asia Cup 2023 match.

Full list of award winners in India vs Sri Lanka game of Asia Cup 2023

Dunith Wellalage won the Man of the Match award for his all-round brilliance. He bowled a career-best spell of 5/40 in 10 overs and followed it up with an unbeaten 46-ball 42.

Wellalage became the first player in Asia Cup 2023 to win the Player of the Match award despite being on the losing side.

Substitute fielder Suryakumar Yadav won the Best Catch award. He took a fantastic diving catch to dismiss Maheesh Theekshana. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the Maximum Sixes award for hitting two maximums.

Man of the Match: Dunith Wellalage (42* off 46 and 5/40)

Maximum Sixes Award: Rohit Sharma (2 sixes)

Best Catch Award: Suryakumar Yadav (to dismiss Maheesh Theekshana).

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Match Scorecard

India won the toss and decided to bat first. Rohit Sharma top-scored for the Men in Blue with a 48-ball 53. Apart from him, no other batter touched the 50-run mark in the game. Dunith Wellalage was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka, with figures of 5/40 in 10 overs.

Wellalage was also the top run-scorer for Sri Lanka. He remained unbeaten on 42 off 46 balls, hitting three fours and a six. Kuldeep Yadav was the best bowler for India. He ended the match with figures of 4/43 from 9.4 overs.

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Top records and stats from India vs Sri Lanka game

It was an eventful Asia Cup match between India and Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium last night. Here's a look at the top records and stats that emerged from the game:

Rohit Sharma completed 8000 ODI runs as an opener. He broke Hashim Amla's record for taking the fewest innings to reach the milestone. Amla took 173 innings, while Sharma achieved it in his 160th knock. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli broke Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes' record for the fastest 5000 ODI partnership runs. Kohli and Sharma hit the milestone in their 86th partnership, while Haynes and Greenidge took 97 innings. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill completed 1000 ODI partnership runs in their 13th innings. Rohit and KL Rahul previously held the top spot in the fastest to 1000 ODI partnership runs for India, having touched the mark in 14 innings.