India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

The fourth game of the Super Fours of the Asia Cup 2023 will see India square off against Sri Lanka. This high-octane clash will be held at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 12, Tuesday.

India secured their first win of the Super Four stage of the competition when they beat their arch-rivals Pakistan yesterday. It was a comprehensive victory and the Indian side will be riding with confidence heading into today’s fixture against the Lankan side.

Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) hit fifties before Virat Kohli (122*) and KL Rahul (111*) put a solid stand for the second wicket to power India to a mammoth 356/2 against Pakistan. Kuldeep Yadav then picked up a fifer as they knocked over Pakistan on 128 to win the game by a big margin of 228 runs.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, got off to a perfect start to the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023. They faced Bangladesh in their first game of the Super Fours and beat them to grab their third straight win of the competition. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

After being asked to bat first, Sri Lanka posted 257 on the board, thanks to Sadeera Samarawickrama’s well-composed knock of 93. Defending it, Maheesh Theekshana, Dasun Shanaka and Matheesha Pathirana picked up three wickets each to help them win the game by 21 runs.

India vs Sri Lanka Match Details:

Match: India vs Sri Lanka, Super Fours, Match 4, Asia Cup 2023

Date and Time: September 12th 2023, Tuesday, 3 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

India vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The surface at the R. Premadasa Stadium looks to be a good one to bat on. The pacers may get some initial movement with the new ball but the pitch settles as the game progresses, allowing the batters to play their strokes freely.

India vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

It will be another damp day in the capital city of Sri Lanka. Heavy rain is predicted on Tuesday, with the temperature expected to range between 24 and 29 degrees Celsius.

India vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

India

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

India vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

India are coming off a comprehensive win over Pakistan and will be high in confidence. Sri Lanka also have won their previous fixture and it will be a cracking contest on Tuesday as both sides will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum,

India have a good amount of experience and expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: India to win this clash of the Asia Cup 2023.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

