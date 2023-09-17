India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, pitch history and ODI records

R Premadasa Stadium will host the Asia Cup 2023 final between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday, September 17. The two teams battled in the Super Fours round at the same venue a few days ago, as India defeated Sri Lanka by 41 runs.

The pitch in Colombo has assisted the spinners, with the batters finding it challenging to score big against them. The pacers have not achieved much success on this ground in Asia Cup 2023.

Before the final gets underway, here's a look at the pitch history and the ODI records at R Premadasa Stadium.

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo ODI records and stats

Colombo has played host to 160 ODI matches so far, where teams batting second have recorded only 62 victories. In the five Asia Cup 2023 matches played at the R Premadasa Stadium, the teams batting first have won four times. The only team to win while chasing a target in Colombo was Sri Lanka, who chased down 252 on the last ball against Pakistan.

Here's a look at the overall ODI numbers from all the matches played in Colombo thus far:

Matches played: 160

Matches won by teams batting first: 88

Matches won by teams batting second: 62

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 10

Highest individual score: 169 - Kumar Sangakkara (SL) vs. South Africa, 2013

Best bowling figures: 6/20 - Angelo Mathews (SL) vs. India, 2009

Highest team total: 375/5 - India vs. Sri Lanka, 2017

Lowest team total: 86 - Netherlands vs. Sri Lanka, 2002

Highest successful run-chase: 292/4 - Sri Lanka vs. Australia, 2022

Average first innings score: 228

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo pitch report

The pitch report for the Asia Cup 2023 final will be broadcast live a few minutes before Rohit Sharma and Dasun Shanaka walk out for the coin toss. As mentioned above, the deck generally helps the spinners. Sri Lankan spinners took all 10 wickets when they battled India at this venue in the Super Fours round.

Dunith Wellalage, Charith Asalanka, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja's performances will decide the winner of the Asia Cup 2023. Sri Lanka will miss the services of Maheesh Theekshana, who got injured in the game against Pakistan.

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo last ODI match

Bangladesh defeated India by six runs in the last match played in Colombo. The fifties from Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy helped Bangladesh bounce back after a difficult start and post 265 runs on the board. In reply, India lost all their wickets for 259 runs despite a century from Shubman Gill.

18 wickets fell in the India vs Bangladesh match, with pacers taking 11 of them. 14 sixes were hit by the two teams in the contest.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 265/8 (Shakib Al Hasan 80, Shardul Thakur 3/65) beat India 259 (Shubman Gill 121, Mustafizur Rahman 3/50) by 6 runs.