India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai pitch history and T20I records

India will face Sri Lanka in the last Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 26. The game has been reduced to a dead rubber since the Men in Blue have already qualified for the final on September 28, while the Lankans have been knocked out.
Team India have won all their five matches in Asia Cup 2025. They topped Group A, with three wins out of three. In their first Super 4 match, they got the better of Pakistan by six wickets and then thumped Bangladesh in 41 runs. Opener Abhishek Sharma and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav have been the team's standout performers, while many of the others have chipped in.
India's fielding, however, has been poor in the last couple of a matches as they have dropped way too many catches. If we talk about individual performances, captain Suryakumar Yadav has struggled, while Shubman Gill has failed to convert starts. India will seek improvements in the dead rubber against Sri Lanka.
Dubai Stadium T20I records
The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has hosted 102 T20Is thus far. Teams that have won the toss have emerged victorious on 58 occasions, while teams losing the toss have won 44 matches. Looking at the stats, the flip of the coin does seem to have a significant impact in T20Is at the venue.
Here are some other important stats to know from T20I matches played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium:
T20I matches played: 102
Won by teams batting first: 50
Won by teams batting second: 52
Highest individual score: 122* - Virat Kohli (IND) vs Afghanistan, 2022
Best bowling figures: 5/4 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND) vs Afghanistan, 2022
Highest team total: 212/2 - India vs Afghanistan, 2022
Lowest team total: 55 - West Indies vs England, 2021
Highest successful run-chase: 184/8 - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2022
Average first innings score: 145
Dubai Stadium pitch report
The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a bowler-friendly one. Both pacers and spinners have enjoyed the help offered by the surface. Majority of the matches in Asia Cup 2025 have been won by chasing sides and have been relatively low-scoring affairs.
Dubai Stadium last T20I
The last T20I played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium was the do-or-die Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh on September 25. Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs to reach the final.
Brief scores: Pakistan 135/8 (Mohammad Haris 31, Taskin Ahmed 3-28) beat Bangladesh 124/9 (Shamim Hossain 30, Shaheen Afridi 3/17) by 11 runs
