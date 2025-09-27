India vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2025 Asia Cup: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 18 ft. Abhishek Sharma

India beat Sri Lanka in a thrilling Super Over finish at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 26, in the last Super Fours match of the 2025 Asia Cup. After being put to bat first, India registered 202/5 after 20 overs.Opener Abhishek Sharma continued his brilliant form, notching up his third consecutive half-century in the tournament. The southpaw scored 61 runs off 31 balls.Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 49 from 34 deliveries, while Sanju Samson finished with 39 runs in 23 balls. Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka took one wicket each.Pathum Nissanka stole the show with his batting exploits in the run chase, hitting a stunning century. The opening batter played a 107-run knock from 58 balls. Kusal Perera also delivered an impactful performance, contributing 58 runs off 32 deliveries.Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy were the pick of the Indian bowlers, recording identical figures of 4-0-31-1. Sri Lanka required 12 runs to win from the final over.Bowling the all-important over, pacer Harshit Rana conceded 11 runs, and the match ended in a tie. Sri Lanka failed to get a big score in the Super Over, as left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh did a commendable job.The side scored just two runs and lost both their wickets, setting a three-run target for India. Suryakumar Yadav finished things off in the first ball itself, running three runs after a backfoot punch on the off side.India go into the 2025 Asia Cup final with a six-match unbeaten streak. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, remained winless in the Super Fours stage. Nissanka was adjudged the Player of the Match for his excellent batting.Here, we take a look at three moments from the match that generated buzz among the fans:#1 Abhishek Sharma takes Dushmantha Chameera to the cleaners in the powerplayAbhishek Sharma has been India top performer with the bat in the 2025 Asia Cup. The southpaw looked in great touch against Sri Lanka as well. He launched an onslaught against fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera in the powerplay.Chameera came into the attack to bowl the fifth over. On the third ball, Abhishek sent the ball over the long-off fence for a six with an authoritative shot. He went for another big shot on the subsequent ball but was beaten.The left-handed batter followed it by hitting back-to-back fours as India accumulated 15 runs from the over. Abhishek once again succeeded in giving India an impressive start in the continental event.#2 Pathum Nissanka dents sponsored car with a six off Team India pacer's bowlingPathum Nissanka played some wonderful shots during his 107-run knock. He entertained fans by striking six maximums and seven fours. In the 11th over of the match, the 27-year-old damaged a sponsored car with a superb six.Harshit Rana bowled an off-cutter on the fourth ball. Nissanka picked the change of pace and hit a six over the mid-wicket fence. Interestingly, the ball ended up hitting a sponsored car that was placed outside the boundary rope.#3 Dasun Shanaka survives despite being run out in Super OverThere was some drama in the Super Over. Arshdeep Singh dished out a low full-toss outside the off-stump on the second ball. Sri Lankan batter Kamindu Mendis was beaten, and the ball went straight to keeper Sanju Samson.The two batters attempted to steal a bye, but Samson produced a direct hit at the striker's end, with Dasun Shanaka way outside the crease. However, Arshdeep had also appealed for a caught behind and the umpire raised his finger to give it out.Sri Lanka opted for the DRS, and the caught behind decision was overturned by the third umpire. Shanaka survived as the ball was deemed &quot;dead&quot; after Mendis was given out caught behind.Meanwhile, India will now face Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup final. The match will be played at the same venue on Sunday, September 28.