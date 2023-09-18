India vs Sri Lanka Highlights, Asia Cup 2023 Final: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans

Team India absolutely steamrolled over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final. They won the match by 10 wickets in what was quite a short game in Colombo on Sunday, September 17.

A miraculous spell by Mohammed Siraj (6/21) saw Sri Lanka bowled out for just 50 runs in their first innings after electing to bat first. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya did the remaining honors as the hosts had arguably lost the game in the first hour of play itself.

Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill then walked out to bat and had a blazing partnership of 51* in 6.1 overs to ensure India absolutely coasted home to win their 8th Asia Cup title.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the game that caught the attention of fans on social media:

#3 Rohit Sharma not opening the batting

Probably because the target wasn't a big one, captain Rohit Sharma dropped himself down the order and asked Ishan Kishan to open alongside Shubman Gill. It worked well as the duo returned unbeaten at the end of a massive win.

This certainly could have helped the confidence of Ishan, who also thanked the captain for giving his opening spot for the southpaw in the final. Even many fans hailed Rohit for putting the team ahead of himself and looking at the bigger picture.

#2 Virat Kohli & Shubman Gill laughing at Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj has always been the bowler who thrives on energy and momentum. He had picked up two wickets in two balls and was on a hat-trick while bowling to Dhananjaya de Silva.

Naturally, his adrenaline was pumping and as De Silva drove the ball towards the long-on boundary, Siraj chased the ball all the way himself as there were no deep fielders in that position.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill were in India's slip cordon and watching Siraj chase the ball to the boundary, they just couldn't stop laughing. Siraj was arguably in the groove and wanted to give his best by saving some runs for the team.

#1 Mohammed Siraj's four-wicket over

Arguably the best moment from the game and the one that got fans going into delirium was when Siraj picked up four wickets in his second over. He first dismissed Pathum Nissanka, who was caught at point by Ravindra Jadeja.

Then a sensational delivery to trap Sadeera Samarawickrama in front was followed by the soft dismissal of Charith Asalanka to put the Indian bowler on a hat-trick. While the hattrick ball went for a boundary, Siraj managed to pick Dhananjaya de Silva as well on the final ball of the over.

That magical over from the Indian pacer effectively reduced Sri Lanka to 12/5 and put them in a position from which they just couldn't recover.