India vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction: Who will win today's Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s match?

Sri Lanka are, to put it simply, on a tear right now in the ODI format. Despite dealing with a plethora of injuries to some of their most important players, the Lankans have managed to put together a 13-match winning streak in ODIs.

They will hope to keep that going when they clash horns with India in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday, September 12.

Dasun Shanaka's men first beat Afghanistan in June before cruising through the World Cup Qualifiers, winning all their games by wholly convincing margins. They made a good start to the Asia Cup as well, clinching both group-stage games.

They followed that up by beating Bangladesh for the second time in the tournament in the Super Fours.

However, Sri Lanka will run into an Indian team that got as close as possible to firing on all cylinders against Pakistan as recently as on Monday.

With the reserve day pushing the Men in Blue into playing three consecutive days of cricket, they will definitely have an eye on the personnel they should employ. The grounds being far from dry could make a difference as well.

Nevertheless, from a technical perspective, India will be elated with where they are right now. Among the four batters who were at the crease against Pakistan, two scored fifties and two scored centuries. One of the two who breached the three-figure mark did so in his first game back from a long-term injury.

The bowlers weren't willing to be left behind either. Jasprit Bumrah bowled a tantalizing opening spell that had Babar Azam hopping like a cat on a hot tin roof, and the fast bowler had adequate support from just about everyone.

The wickets fell primarily to Kuldeep Yadav, who ran through the Pakistan middle order and picked up five.

The margin of India's victory against Pakistan means that they're close to sealing a spot in the Asia Cup final. Rain threatening to prevent the Super Four matches in Colombo from reaching completion has also put them in an advantageous situation.

Can Rohit Sharma and Co. brave the weather and their congested schedule to continue their promising run in the Asia Cup? Or will Sri Lanka make it 14 out of 14 in the ODI format?

India vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction, Asia Cup 2023: Fully firing Men in Blue fight congested calendar

Rohit Sharma has recorded fifties in his last two innings

Much of Sri Lanka's success boils down to how Maheesh Theekshana fares.

The talented spinner just couldn't find his bearings in the 50-over format at one point, but he has turned over a new leaf lately. He has been the side's most potent threat at key stages of the innings, one Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will need to watch out for.

In the batting department, Sri Lanka will have a lot to contend with. Even if India decide to rest a fast bowler or two, they will still have a fearsome bowling attack that can cause their opponents a great deal of problems. Kuldeep Yadav, in particular, seems to be in exceptional rhythm at the moment.

India's fatigue could work against them, but they are the definite favorites to come away with two points on Tuesday. The weather, though, could have the final say.

Prediction: India to win Match 10 of Asia Cup 2023.

