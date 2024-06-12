India vs USA Match Prediction: Who will win today's 2024 T20 World Cup match?

The hosts have toppled Pakistan, but can they slay the beast that is India? That's the question on everyone's minds as India and the United States of America gear up to lock horns in the group stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 12.

Coming into the tournament, it seemed certain that India and Pakistan would be the teams making it out of Group A. But the USA managed to not only push the Men in Green to a Super Over but also steal two points away from them, setting the stage for an interesting conclusion to the group.

Beating India might be a bridge too far to cross for Monank Patel and his men, but they have the talent to ask serious questions of the Men in Blue. More importantly, even if they don't come out on top, they'll still be in the hunt heading into their final group game against Ireland as long as their net run rate doesn't take a beating.

Trending

A lot has been said about the nature of pitches in New York, the questionable manner in which the T20 World Cup has been organized, and the overall quality of the teams participating in it. At the end of the day, performances like the USA's make it all worth it, and there might just be more to the script.

2024 T20 World Cup: India on the verge of qualification as they take on spirited USA

USA & Canada Net Sessions - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

The USA have a decent amount of talent in the bowling department. Nosthush Kenjige is a capable left-arm spinner and Saurabh Netravalkar has delivered across phases, giving them some hope of rattling the Indian batting unit.

But the Men in Blue have four left-handers to call upon and should be able to counter the pair of United States left-arm spinners. Moreover, with considerable depth in the unit, they are well placed to play an attacking brand of cricket as they did against Pakistan despite conditions being difficult.

The USA, however, will likely struggle to take on India's bowlers, who have been in decent form this T20 World Cup. The lineup is heavily reliant on Andries Gous and Aaron Jones, and the duo won't have it easy if a couple of wickets fall early in the powerplay.

Picking the winner for this contest is a straightforward task, although the USA have already shown a penchant for giant-killing. India are obviously the better side, and while the venue can bring the underdogs into the picture, Rohit Sharma and his men should be able to get the job done.

Prediction: India to win Match 25 of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback