India vs West Indies 2018: 4 Indian youngsters who deserve a chance in the Test series

Ameya Vaidya

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five

India are going to play two Test matches against the West Indies starting from 4th of October. Being the home side, India are expected to win the series comfortably against the relatively weaker West Indies side. Still, Virat Kohli and others should not be complacent and play at their best.

With India touring Australia and playing a Test series in December, it is a great chance for the Indian selectors to experiment by giving opportunities to some young talents against the West Indies. Their performance against the West Indies will determine whether they are capable enough to tour Australia.

Let us have a look at the 4 youngsters who deserve a chance to play against the West Indies.

#4 Shreyas Iyer

England Lions v India A - Tri-Series International

Shreyas Iyer has been quite impressive for the India A side. Being in and out of the Indian One-Day despite good performances, Iyer deserves a chance to play in whites for India and showcase his talent to the world.

He has consistently performed well in the past few seasons for his Ranji team Mumbai. Iyer has scored 3989 runs in 46 matches at an outstanding average of 53.90. His highest score of 202 came against the mighty Australian team which played a 3-day match against Mumbai.

Hence, the above stats clearly indicate that Shreyas Iyer deserves a chance to play for India in the Test series against the West Indies.

