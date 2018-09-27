Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India vs West Indies 2018: 4 Indian youngsters who deserve a chance in the Test series

Ameya Vaidya
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
273   //    27 Sep 2018, 17:33 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five
England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five

India are going to play two Test matches against the West Indies starting from 4th of October. Being the home side, India are expected to win the series comfortably against the relatively weaker West Indies side. Still, Virat Kohli and others should not be complacent and play at their best.

With India touring Australia and playing a Test series in December, it is a great chance for the Indian selectors to experiment by giving opportunities to some young talents against the West Indies. Their performance against the West Indies will determine whether they are capable enough to tour Australia.

Let us have a look at the 4 youngsters who deserve a chance to play against the West Indies.


#4 Shreyas Iyer

England Lions v India A - Tri-Series International
England Lions v India A - Tri-Series International

Shreyas Iyer has been quite impressive for the India A side. Being in and out of the Indian One-Day despite good performances, Iyer deserves a chance to play in whites for India and showcase his talent to the world.

He has consistently performed well in the past few seasons for his Ranji team Mumbai. Iyer has scored 3989 runs in 46 matches at an outstanding average of 53.90. His highest score of 202 came against the mighty Australian team which played a 3-day match against Mumbai.

Hence, the above stats clearly indicate that Shreyas Iyer deserves a chance to play for India in the Test series against the West Indies.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Prithvi Shaw Shreyas Iyer
Ameya Vaidya
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Probable Indian Test team for the West Indies series
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: 3 players who should not be picked...
RELATED STORY
3 players who can be a surprise inclusion in India's Test...
RELATED STORY
3 Openers who could replace Shikhar Dhawan for the West...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Shikhar Dhawan to be dropped for WI series
RELATED STORY
India's probable Test squad for home series against West...
RELATED STORY
3 players who might be sacked for Test series against...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: Kemar Roach set to miss...
RELATED STORY
3 Possible Replacements For Shikhar Dhawan In The...
RELATED STORY
BCCI forces West Indies team to train in Dubai
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us