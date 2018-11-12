×
India vs West Indies 2018: Top 3 performers of the T20I series

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
94   //    12 Nov 2018, 13:53 IST

India whitewashed the Windies 3-0 in the recently concluded T20I series
India whitewashed the Windies 3-0 in the recently concluded T20I series

The young Indian team led by Rohit Sharma whitewashed Carlos Brathwaite's World Champion Windies 3-0 after winning the third T20 international at Chepauk.

After the fightback that West Indies produced in the one-day series, the fans expected a thrilling series between two of the best T20I playing nations. However, the visitors failed to win even a single match and went home empty-handed.

India had won both the Test and the ODI series before this, and completed a treble by winning the shortest format series as well.

They won the first match at Kolkata by 5 wickets, and Rohit's century blew away the Caribbeans at Lucknow. Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant's fine knocks made sure that Brathwaite's men did not earn a consolation win at Chepauk.

Here are the top 3 performers of the T20I series in three different categories: runs scored, wickets taken, and highest individual score.

#1 Most Runs - Shikhar Dhawan (138)

The left-handed batsman played a crucial innings in the 3rd match
The left-handed batsman played a crucial innings in the 3rd match

Shikhar Dhawan, who did not perform too well in the ODI series, silenced his critics by emerging as the highest run scorer in the T20Is.

Although Oshane Thomas troubled him in the first match and dismissed him in the third over of the innings, Dhawan handled his pace well in the next two games. The left-handed opener hit 43 runs in the 2nd T20I and stitched together a 123-run partnership with Rohit Sharma for the 1st wicket.

He played the lead role in the Indian chase during the 3rd T20I, missing out on a century by just eight runs. But in the process, Dhawan recorded his highest individual score in T20Is, finishing with a brisk 92.

He had a healthy strike-rate of 124.32 and averaged over 45 in the three matches. Dhawan would be looking to continue his phenomenal form when India plays Australia next.

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
Contact Us Advertise with Us