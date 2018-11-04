×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

India vs West Indies 2018: Top 4 performers of the ODI series

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
535   //    04 Nov 2018, 07:05 IST

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli starred in the series
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli starred in the series

The recently concluded series between India and West Indies ended to be a lop-sided affair after the Windies side gave a scare to the Men in Blue.

After losing the first match by 8 wickets in Guwahati, the Windies pulled off a tie at Vizag and won the third match at Pune by 40 runs. However, Jason Holder's men failed to repeat their past performances and slumped to heavy defeats in the final two ODIs.

There were a few bright spots for the visitors as S Hetmyer, Shai Hope and Ashley Nurse put up some good individual performances and tried their best to help their side. But, in the end, the team faltered to lose the series 1-3.

For the home side, skipper Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma piled up huge runs while Khaleel Ahmed emerged as the third pacer for the team.

Here are the top 4 performers of the series-

#1 Most Runs - Virat Kohli (453)

Kohli became the first Indian batsman to hit centuries in 3 consecutive ODIs
Kohli became the first Indian batsman to hit centuries in 3 consecutive ODIs

Virat Kohli scored 453 runs in the 5 ODI matches at an outstanding average of 151. The Indian skipper scored 3 centuries in the first 3 ODIs with the highest score of 157* which he scored in the 2nd ODI. He scored a brilliant century at Guwahati which helped India scale down Windies' huge total comfortably.

In the second match, he anchored the innings and helped India reach 321 while in the 3rd encounter, his century went in vain as India crumbled to a 40-run defeat. He failed to score big in the 4th ODI and had pretty fewer runs to chase in the 5th ODI.

Kohli smashed 52 fours and 7 sixes in the 5 matches and had a strike rate of 112.96 in the series.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Team India West Indies Cricket Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
India vs West Indies, 1st ODI : Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Key Observations
RELATED STORY
3 records created by India in the Test series against...
RELATED STORY
4 milestones Indians can reach in the 2nd ODI against...
RELATED STORY
Flashback: West Indies tour of India 2013
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI : Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 3 Indian players to watch out...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: The Test rivalry in numbers
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct
WIN 283/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/10 (47.4 ov)
Windies win by 43 runs
WIN VS IND live score
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct
IND 377/5 (50.0 ov)
WIN 153/10 (36.2 ov)
India win by 224 runs
IND VS WIN live score
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov
WIN 104/10 (31.5 ov)
IND 105/1 (14.5 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st T20I | Today, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us