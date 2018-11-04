India vs West Indies 2018: Top 4 performers of the ODI series

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 535 // 04 Nov 2018, 07:05 IST

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli starred in the series

The recently concluded series between India and West Indies ended to be a lop-sided affair after the Windies side gave a scare to the Men in Blue.

After losing the first match by 8 wickets in Guwahati, the Windies pulled off a tie at Vizag and won the third match at Pune by 40 runs. However, Jason Holder's men failed to repeat their past performances and slumped to heavy defeats in the final two ODIs.

There were a few bright spots for the visitors as S Hetmyer, Shai Hope and Ashley Nurse put up some good individual performances and tried their best to help their side. But, in the end, the team faltered to lose the series 1-3.

For the home side, skipper Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma piled up huge runs while Khaleel Ahmed emerged as the third pacer for the team.

Here are the top 4 performers of the series-

#1 Most Runs - Virat Kohli (453)

Kohli became the first Indian batsman to hit centuries in 3 consecutive ODIs

Virat Kohli scored 453 runs in the 5 ODI matches at an outstanding average of 151. The Indian skipper scored 3 centuries in the first 3 ODIs with the highest score of 157* which he scored in the 2nd ODI. He scored a brilliant century at Guwahati which helped India scale down Windies' huge total comfortably.

In the second match, he anchored the innings and helped India reach 321 while in the 3rd encounter, his century went in vain as India crumbled to a 40-run defeat. He failed to score big in the 4th ODI and had pretty fewer runs to chase in the 5th ODI.

Kohli smashed 52 fours and 7 sixes in the 5 matches and had a strike rate of 112.96 in the series.

