India vs West Indies 2019, 2nd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav becomes the first Indian to take two ODI hat-tricks

Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
18 Dec 2019, 21:03 IST

Kuldeep <a href=' data-img-low='https://statics.sportskeeda.com/editor/2019/12/9f4f8-15766820054013-500.jpg' src='data:image/svg+xml,'>Yadav had earlier taken a hat-trick against Australia" height="440" width="594" />
Kuldeep Yadav had earlier taken a hat-trick against Australia

What's the story?

Indian chinaman, Kuldeep Yadav has become the first bowler from the country to take two hat-tricks in ODI cricket. Previously he had taken a hat-trick versus Australia in 2017 and on Wednesday, 18 December, the 25-year-old completed the same after taking the wickets of Shai Hope, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph.

The background

Kuldeep had achieved his first hat-trick in a game against Australia at Eden Gardens. He dismissed Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins off consecutive balls in the 33rd over of Australia's innings. He had then become the third Indian player to take a hat-trick in 50-overs international cricket.

The heart of the matter

In the second ODI match against West Indies, India had posted a mammoth total of 387 runs on the board. However, some brilliant batting performances from Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran kept the visitors alive in the contest. West Indies were 210/5 before Kuldeep bowled the three magical deliveries.

He first got the better of the well set Shai Hope as he handed a catch to skipper Virat Kohli. On the next ball, Rishabh Pant stumped Jason Holder while Alzarri Joseph landed the ball straight into the hands of Kedar Jadhav on the final ball of the 33rd over.

With this feat, Yadav has become the second Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in ODI cricket this year. Besides, he has joined Saqlain Mushtaq and Lasith Malinga in the elite list of bowlers with 2 hat-tricks in the ODI format.

What's next?

This hat-trick has all but confirmed India's win in the match. It will be intriguing to see if Kuldeep can continue his form in the upcoming games.

India vs West Indies 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Kuldeep Yadav
