×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

India vs West Indies 2019, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma becomes 1st player to record 8 150+ scores in ODIs

Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
18 Dec 2019, 19:18 IST

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

What's the story?

Rohit Sharma played a brilliant knock of 159 runs for India in the 2nd ODI against West Indies in Vizag. During this innings, the right-handed batsman broke multiple records besides reaching several personal milestones.

Rohit has become the first player to record eight 150+ scores in ODIs, extending his own record. He has also now registered the highest individual ODI score in the year by an Indian batsman, for the seventh year running.

The background

Ever since his promotion to the top of the order, Rohit has turned into a limited overs monster. He is the only batsman to have scored three double centuries in ODI cricket, and also the only one with four T20I tons to his name.

Rohit has played a major role in the success that India has achieved since 2013. The Mumbai-born player has also led the Indian ODI team on a few occasions.

In the match against West Indies, Rohit found an able partner in KL Rahul, who also scored a century. The two put on a magnificent partnership of 227 runs for the first wicket, which set the platform for India's mammoth total of 387.

KL Rahul
KL Rahul

The heart of the matter

Rohit already had the record of the most 150+ ODI scores before this match, with his total of seven being one higher than that of David Warner's six. With the knock of 159 off 138 balls in Vizag, which consisted of 17 fours and 5 sixes, he has now put further distance between himself and Warner.

Rohit also overtook Chris Gayle in the list of openers with the most 100s in ODI cricket. Currently, Rohit holds the fourth position in that list which is headed by Sachin Tendulkar.

Advertisement
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar

Moreover, this was Rohit's seventh ODI hundred in this calendar year. Only three batsmen had scored as many in a year before the Indian opener.

What's next?

Rohit has been breaking records for fun over the past few years, but 2019 has been a special year even by his standards. With five centuries in the World Cup and seven overall, he has clearly established himself as one of the greatest limited overs openers ever.

Considering he is still in the prime of his career, 2020 could bring even more accolades and records his way.

India vs West Indies 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
West Indies in India 2019
1st T20I | Fri, 06 Dec
WI 207/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 209/4 (18.4 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
WI VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 08 Dec
IND 170/7 (20.0 ov)
WI 173/2 (18.3 ov)
West Indies won by 8 wickets
IND VS WI live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 11 Dec
IND 240/3 (20.0 ov)
WI 173/8 (20.0 ov)
India won by 67 runs
IND VS WI live score
1st ODI | Sun, 15 Dec
IND 287/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 291/2 (47.5 ov)
West Indies won by 8 wickets
IND VS WI live score
2nd ODI
IND 387/5 (50.0 ov)
WI 226/8 (36.0 ov)
LIVE
West Indies need 162 runs to win from 14.0 overs
IND VS WI live score
3rd ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 01:30 PM
India
West Indies
IND VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
West Indies in India 2019
Australia in India 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Pakistan Women v England Women in Malaysia 2019
Ireland in West Indies 2020
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
India A Women in Australia 2019
Mzansi Super League
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Big Bash League
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us