India vs West Indies 2019: Brian Lara compares Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara has equated Indian captain Virat Kohli's commitment to the game to that displayed by football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Impressed by Kohli's consistency for over a decade, Lara praised the Indian captain's mental and physical attributes. According to Lara, Kohli's 50-plus average in all three formats of the game is a testament to his hard work off the field. Speaking to PTI, Lara said:

"I think it has got a lot to do with Virat's outstanding commitment besides his preparation. I don't think he is any more talented than a KL Rahul or a Rohit Sharma but his commitment to preparing himself properly stands out. He is, for me, the cricketing equivalent of Cristiano Ronaldo... His fitness level and his mental strength are unbelievable."

"His batting skills are unbelievable. He is a guy you cannot leave out in any era. If a guy is averaging 50 plus in all versions of the game, then that is something which is unheard of."

Speaking on the growing influence of T20 and T10 leagues all around the world, Lara explained that every cricketer needs a livelihood to support himself and his family. However, he also made it clear that it would be a joy to watch players from the West Indies dawning the Test cap with pride similar to the way the Aussies consider the Baggy Green.

"Each cricketer has to make a choice. Back in the day in the late '70s, there was Kerry Packer and there was an exodus of cricketers. I can't say that there's something that's new. Not everyone will be playing for the West Indies. So if you can make a living playing T20 leagues then why not? I don't see it as a mercenary act... I am hoping that West Indies don't have to get involved in a lower Test level. Series like West Indies vs Australia (Worrell Trophy), West Indies vs England (Wisden Trophy) have always had a legacy created over the years."

"A youngster may want to do different things, (but) if you have a structure in place, I am sure you can have the effect of what the baggy greens have in Australia. Look at the current Indian cricket team. They have the most exciting T20 league (IPL) and yet they are excited about Test cricket as well as all the versions of the game."

With changes in the West Indies' cricket set-up, Lara also opened up about his potential participation in the board's administrative duties, sayinh:

"It depends on Cricket West Indies to decide on who all they want in their set-up. Over the years there has been a lot of involvement by former cricketers. As far as I am concerned, it might be on the horizon, you never know."