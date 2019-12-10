India vs West Indies 2019 | Shikhar Dhawan likely to miss ODI series against West Indies

India's left-hand opener Shikhar Dhawan is likely to miss the ODI series against West Indies to recover from the knee injury he sustained during the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Maharashtra.

Notably, Dhawan was ruled out of the T20I series against the touring Caribbean side and was replaced by Sanju Samson in the squad.

A BCCI release before the T20I series said:

The BCCI Medical Team assessed him to review the healing of his wound. The BCCI Medical Team has suggested that Dhawan needs some more time for his stitches to come off and his wound to heal completely.

Dhawan was aiming for a return to the national side in the ODI series beginning December 15, but according to a report in Bangalore Mirror, the batsman still needs time to recover fully.

The national selection committee is most likely to name a replacement before the ODI series begins, with Sanju Samson emerging as the strongest contender. The wicket-keeper batsman, who replaced Dhawan in the ongoing T20I series, is yet to feature in the T20I series.

Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill are the two other possible replacements for Dhawan that the selectors can look forward to drafting into the squad.

Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.