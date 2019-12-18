×
India vs West Indies 2019 | Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in line to break long-standing records

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
18 Dec 2019, 12:36 IST

Virat Kohli (left) and Sachin Tendulkar (right)
Virat Kohli (left) and Sachin Tendulkar (right)

Indian captain Virat Kohli is on the verge of overtaking former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis as the seven-highest run-scorer in One Day Internationals. Kohli has 11524 runs in 240 matches at an average of 60.02 and stands on the brink of surpassing the South African great if he goes on to score 56 or more runs in today's clash against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam.

Kallis played a total of 328 ODI matches, scoring 11579 runs at an average of almost 45. Apart from his run-scoring feats, Kallis also claimed 273 wickets.

Besides this, Kohli is also in the line of breaking his record of scoring 1460 runs in a calendar year (2017). He needs 169 more runs to make this year his best, statistically, in ODIs so far.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma also needs 56 runs to overtake classy former West Indies left-handed batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul in the list of the highest scorer in ODIs. Sharma is placed 22nd on the list.

The list is topped by Sachin Tendulkar with 18426 runs in 463 matches at an average of 44.83, followed by Kumar Sangakkara with 14234 runs in 404 matches at an average of 41.98.

Tags:
India vs West Indies 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli West Indies vs India Teams & Squads 2019
