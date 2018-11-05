India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Fantasy Tips

Jatin Khandelwal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 267 // 05 Nov 2018, 21:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India won the first T20I by five wickets

Although they faced a scare when the fourth wicket fell at the score of 45, Dinesh Karthik's tranquil innings followed by Krunal Pandya's blitz ensured India won the first T20I at Kolkata. The West Indies are still facing severe concerns with the bat. From run outs to irresponsible shots and with no proper openers, they have plenty to ponder.

Let's see what changes are expected in the lineups of the two teams and how the fantasy eleven can be formed for the second T20I.

Playing Conditions

Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will make its T20I debut. According to the curator, we can expect another low scoring game with spinners having the upper edge.

Expected Changes

India

It wasn’t as convincing chase as India would have hoped for. But Dinesh Karthik played a sensible knock and Krunal's cameo took India over the line. Having recovered from the illness, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav is the likely candidate to make way.

West Indies

Rovman Powell is having an atrocious time against the Indian bowlers. Keemo Paul’s place is in doubt and so is Denesh Ramdin’s. Nicholas Pooran and Obed McCoy may come into the playing eleven.

Wicket-keeper

With Shai Hope already in the playing eleven, the West Indies may consider dropping Ramdin for another wicket-keeping option Pooran. So, Dinesh Karthik looks a safer choice. Also with the pitch assisting the bowlers, he could earn you points by his glove-work.

Batsmen

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Shimron Hetmyer are default picks. Shikhar Dhawan had a lackluster ODI series and is having problems against the pace of Oshane Thomas. Darren Bravo has the ability to contribute with some useful runs. The likes of Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant and Shai Hope can be hit or miss.

All-rounders

Carlos Brathwaite and Krunal Pandya made a mark in the first T20I. On a difficult pitch to bat, these two will have important roles to play for their respective team. Kieron Pollard made it into the West Indies line up on the back of a brilliant CPL but he has always struggled against the spinners.

Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav are certain picks for any fantasy team. While Khaleel Ahmed has been impressive since his ODI debut, Umesh may be replaced by Bhuvneshwar.

Oshane Thomas has dismissed Dhawan on all three occasions they have faced each other. Obed McCoy has deceptive variations which can be handy on a slow surface if he makes it into the playing eleven.

Captain and vice-captain

Rohit Sharma takes the extra responsibility while captaining a side. He is a safe pick to captain the fantasy team. On a bowler-friendly pitch, Kuldeep or Bumrah can be more than effective vice-captains. Hetmyer and Rahul can also be considered for vice captaincy duties.