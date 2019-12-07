India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Preview, Predicted XI, Head-to-head stats, Live Streaming, Weather forecast and Pitch report

Virat Kohli powered India to a six-wicket win over the hosts in 1st T20I

After India's win at Hyderabad, they face off against West Indies again on Sunday in the second T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. It was a dominant display of batting from both sides but a Virat Kohli show proved to be the difference as the visitors were handed a six-wicket loss in the first T20I.

On a flat deck in Hyderabad, it was a run-fest as the batsman from both teams enjoyed their time in conditions that offered nearly nothing to the bowlers. It was raining sixes on what is relatively one of the bigger grounds in India. Despite posting 207 batting first, the tourists couldn't defend the target as India created history to record their highest successful run-chase in a T20I encounter.

With the series on the line, Kieron Pollard and his boys would want to come back stronger and draw the series level and take it to the third T20I in Mumbai. While on the other hand, India would want to stage an all-round performance and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. With contrasting objectives heading into the game, Kerala will hope to witness a mouth-watering clash as the two T20I heavyweights would mean business on Sunday evening.

Here is all you need to know about the second T20I between India and West Indies.

Match Details:

Date: December 8, 2019 (Sunday)

Time: 7:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Weather Report

The weather, this time around, is not expected to play spoilsport after the two previous international matches were affected by weather at Thiruvananthapuram as it is expected to stay cloudy throughout the evening on Sunday. There are 4% chances of precipitation while it promises to be highly humid, nearly 77% during the match.

Pitch Report

In the past two matches at Thiruvananthapuram, the pitch has usually aided the batsman with lots of runs on offer. It might have a little extra bounce which does bring the bowlers into the game. With wind blowing across the ground, the ball might do more than expected for the early part of the innings.

Head-to-head stats

Total matches played: 15

India: 9

West Indies: 5

No Result: 1

Probable XI:

India might go unchanged in the second T20I after none of the players did anything to be dropped for tomorrow's fixture.

India predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

West Indies will be boosted by the return of Nicolas Pooran, who might straight away walk into the middle-order. His exploits against India in the last T20I series will do a world of good to his confidence. He might replace Simmons, who had a mediocre outing in Hyderabad,

West Indies predicted XI: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Nicolas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Kesrick Williams, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh

Live Broadcast and streaming details

The second T20I will also be covered on the Star Sports Network. The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports Hindi 1. The match will also be streamed on Hotstar.