India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The second T20I between India and the West Indies will be played on Friday (February 18) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Rohit Sharma-led side played well in the opening game to win by six wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the series. West Indies are in a must-win situation now as their wait for their first win on the tour continues.

The series opener witnessed debutant Ravi Bishnoi shine for India. He returned with figures of 2-17 in his four overs, keeping the opposition on tenterhooks all the time.

Even with the bat, the Men in Blue played well when they were in trouble. The middle order has been tested almost every time in four matches (three ODIs and one T20I) so far. In the previous game, Venkatesh Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav kept their nerves to take the team home in a nervy chase.

West Indies, meanwhile, bowled well despite India getting off to a brilliant start. The spinners kept a check on the run rate in the middle overs, so the visitors would want their batters to come to the party now.

It was only due to Nicholas Pooran that they managed to post a decent total of 157 on the board. The left-hander smashed 61 off just 43 deliveries, so the other batters will have to step up to challenge the hosts in this crucial must-win game.

Match Details

Match: India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I.

Date and Time: February 18, 2022; 7 PM IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Pitch Report

The pitch on offer in the series opener had some help for spinners, as the ball gripped and turned. Even with the dew setting in, the likes of Akeall Hosein and Roston Chase got some turn. The new ball swung a bit as well. With a lot of dew expected once again as the game progresses, the team winning the toss should look to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather on matchday for this game is clear, with no chance of rain. The temperature should hover around 20-22 Degrees Celsius, while the humidity could be around 51%.

Probable Playing XIs

India

Having won the opening game, the hosts are unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI. Most of the players lived up to expectations, and Rohit Sharma is one who doesn’t like to make many changes.

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies

West Indies missed their all-rounder Jason Holder in the series opener, and if he’s fit, he should slot straight back into the playing XI. Holder might replace Odean Smith, who didn’t have a good game in the first T20I. West Indies will be tempted to play Shai Hope, but Brandon King will likely get one more chance.

Probable XI

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (C), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith/Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell.

India vs West Indies Match Prediction

India are looking too good for the West Indies at the moment. Against two leg-spinners to face, West Indies batters have been unable to play freely. Nevertheless, they are a dangerous side, especially in the shortest format of the game, something the hosts will have to be wary of.

Prediction: India to win.

Live Telecast Details

TV - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD.

Live Streaming: Hotstar.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Ishan Kishan to score a fifty? Yes No 3 votes so far