India vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Record book

Nishant Kumar
ANALYST
Stats
14   //    14 Oct 2018, 23:43 IST

Umesh Yadav picked his first ten-fer and scripted an emphatic win and scripted India's emphatic win
Umesh Yadav picked his first ten-
fer
 and scripted an emphatic win and scripted India's emphatic win

It is never easy to play against India at their home and this Test match just proved that. A clinical India demolished a clueless Windies side by 10 wickets to clinch the series 2-0. After registering their biggest win in Tests (by an innings and 272 runs) in the first match of the series, India showed no mercy this time too and completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times. The fact that both Tests ended inside three days tells us how dominant Indian team was in the series.

Coming to this match, it was the mere repetition of the previous game with a slight improvement in visitor's game, thanks to the skipper Jason Holder's splendid bowling performance. Jason Holder won the toss for WI and opted to bat first. Roston Chase scored a brilliant century and visitors posted a total of 311 in the first innings. India replied with 367 taking a lead of 56 runs. In the second innings, visitors' terrible run with bat continued and they failed to cross even 150-run mark. They folded for 127 leaving India with a target of 72 to chase. India chased down the target without losing a wicket.

Umesh ended up picking up the man of the match award, while 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw got the man of the series in his very first Test rubber.

Here are some of the interesting stats of this match:

529 - It was 529th Test match played by India (Won - 149, Lost - 163, Drawn - 216, Tied - 1).

537 - It was 537th Test match played by West Indies (Won - 171, Lost - 190, Drawn - 175, Tied - 1).

880 - No. of total runs scored in the match (Runs break-up: Bat - 840, Extras - 40)

96 - No. of fours hit in the match. Prithvi Shaw hit 15 of them, the highest amongst the batsmen.

8 - No. of sixes hit in the match, Rishabh Pant hit 2 of them, the highest amongst the batsmen.

1 - Roston Chase scored the only century of the match

4 - No. of half-centuries scored in the match ( one each by Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Prithwi Shaw and Jason Holder).

106 - No. of runs scored by Roston Chase in the 1st innings of the match, the highest individual score in the match.

4 - Roston Chase scored his 4th Test hundred in 24th match.

152 - No. of runs added by Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant for the 5th wicket in the 2nd innings of the match, the highest partnership for any wicket in the match.

2 - Rishabh Pant is the second Indian player to get dismissed in the 90s in successive innings after Rahul Dravid (92 & 93 vs SL in 1997).

30 - No. of wickets fell down in the match.

6/88 - Bowling figures of Umesh Yadav in the 1st innings of West Indies, the best by any bowler in the match.

2 - Second five-wicket haul for Umesh Yadav in Tests and first at home.

68 - No. of consecutive Test innings between two five-fers for Umesh Yadav. This is an Indian record. He went past Ishant Sharma (53).

10/133 - Bowling figures of Umesh Yadav in the match, 3rd best for an Indian pacer at home

5/56 - Jason Holder's bowling figures in the first innings of India. This is the third best figure for a WI bowler in his maiden innings in India

21 - No. of consecutive Tests without a loss against West Indies for India

10 - 10th successive home series win for India

8 - This was the 8th time India won a Test match by 10 wickets


India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Umesh Yadav Prithvi Shaw
Nishant Kumar
ANALYST
Cricket enthusiast and keen observer.
