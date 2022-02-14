India vs West Indies: 3 key player battles in the T20I series

The West Indies batting failed to deliver once again as India clean swept the three-match ODI series with a commanding 96-run victory in the final contest in Ahmedabad. The hosts had their own concerns in the ODI series - the biggest being the lack of runs from the top order.

Both sides will now lock horns in a three-match T20I series as the caravan heads east to the Eden Gardens. India are looking to rebuild in the shortest format after an underwhelming T20 World Cup and under Rohit Sharma, they would be keen to try out a few new things.

However, West Indies are no pushovers in the T20 format and their power-hitters always keep them in the game. It will be a contest where certain match-ups can decide the course of the game.

Here we take a look at the 3 players battles in the upcoming India vs West Indies T20I series:

1.) Sheldon Cottrell vs Rohit Sharma

The captain will hold the key for his side

Sheldon Cottrell will take the new ball and he will pose a threat to the Indian top order with his pace and late movement. Over the years, Rohit Sharma has had his struggles against left-arm seamers and Cottrell will fire in full balls up front to take him out.

For all his potential and mettle, Cottrell has not found consistency owing to which he remained unsold at the IPL mega auction. He will be keen to set the record straight when he dons the maroon jersey and takes the new ball for West Indies.

If he takes out Rohit Sharma, it will put a lot of pressure on the rest of the batting order.

2.) Odean Smith vs Virat Kohli

Odean Smith will challenge Virat Kohli

What is up with Virat Kohli? This question has been befuddling cricket fans for a while now. He will be challenged once again by Odean Smith, who has stirred up quite a storm. After an impressive ODI series, he was snapped up by Punjab Kings for Rs 6 crore.

With his pace and bounce and also the ability to extract movement from the surface, Smith will be handy. He will challenge Virat Kohli, especially when the former Indian captain walks out to bat early on in the innings.

The ODI series was a forgettable one for Virat Kohli and ahead of a rather busy year for India, he would be keen to bounce back and make a statement. A bumper series for him will not only set him up for the rest of the year, but will also go a long way in paving the path for an Indian win.

3.) Yuzvendra Chahal vs Nicholas Pooran

Chahal found form in the ODI series

Despite a string of low scores in his recent innings, Nicholas Pooran was still snapped up by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 10.75 crore. Incidentally, Pooran had a forgettable stint with Punjab Kings, but his stocks did not diminish.

This T20I series is his chance to put all woeful form behind him and get cracking. However, he will be challenged by the Indian spinners and Yuzvendra Chahal should ask questions.

Chahal found form in the ODI series and will be full of confidence even in the shortest format.

