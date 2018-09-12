India vs West Indies: 3 players who should not be picked for the Test series against the West Indies

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Four

India had a Test series to forget in England. They were hammered 1-4 by the home side and were beaten comprehensively in all three departments. Except Virat Kohli, almost everyone's batting performance was mediocre.

On the other hand, the Indian bowlers were up to their mark and almost got all the twenty English wickets in all the matches. They worked really hard but were, unfortunately, let down by the Indian batsmen.

Hence, the selectors need to go back to the drawing room and take serious calls in order to drop some senior players who have underperformed in this recently concluded series. With the Indian team playing Test matches in Australia in December, the selectors should give chances to youngsters against the West Indies in order to prepare them to face Australia.

Let us have a look at the 3 players who should be dropped against the West Indies.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Two

Shikhar Dhawan had a horrible series in England. Despite getting starts, he was unable to convert them into a big score and hence added pressure on the middle-order due to his failures. His footwork was poor, he played down the wrong line and hence was easily dismissed on numerous occasions by Anderson and Broad.

In 8 innings, Dhawan managed to score just 162 runs at a poor average of 20.25. He didn't even once in the series score more than 50 runs. Hence, it's time that Dhawan should be dropped from the side, and a young talented batsman like Prithvi Shaw should take his place in the Indian Test team against the West Indies.

It would be pretty interesting if the selectors persist with Dhawan in the future.

